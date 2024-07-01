Image Credit: Bethesda
Ancient spell circle event in Tarisland
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to solve the ancient spell circle in Tarisland

The forest must be protected.
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 05:03 am

Increasing reputation in Tarisland often means completing daily Reputation Events. Those range from killing enemies to solving puzzles, and the latter usually isn’t as obvious as you might think.

One of the puzzle Reputation Events in Tarisland is the ancient spell circle. The event appears in the Misty Forest near the Swamp waypoint, and here’s how to complete it.

REPUTATION EVENT ROTATION:

Reputation Events change daily regardless of whether you complete them or not. Make sure to do them if you’re trying to max out your reputation in a specific area, as tomorrow’s events may be in a different one.

How to solve the ancient spell circle puzzle in Tarisland

The puzzle starts with the secret light in the middle of the platform. Interact with the light to move into a private instance and start the event.

There are a few things to pay attention to in the new instance. There’s a core in the middle of the circle, three white pillars around it, and multiple stones scattered in the area. Your objective is to insert the right stone into the right pillar. Interact with the pillar to find out which stone you need, then pick up that stone and carry it to the pillar.

You don’t have to worry about the color of the stones, just the shape. My pillars have triangular, rectangular, and circular slots, which means I need the Triangle Stone, Rectangular (or Square) Stone, and Round Stone, respectively.

Stones for the ancient spell circle puzzle in Tarisland
You only need three stones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After activating all three pillars, an Ancient Guardian will spawn, and you have to defend the core from monsters. The Ancient Guardian is there to help you, so just clear out enemies as they come, and you should be done with the event fairly quickly.

