How to sign up for Lost Ark testing

Lost Ark’s North American and European launch is fast approaching, but there’s still testing to be done for the game before its fall release.

There is no official date set for the game’s closed beta, but considering that the game is scheduled to release before winter, you can expect that testing should start relatively soon.

To solidify a spot in the closed beta, fans can purchase a Founder’s Pack for the game. Along with early access to the game when it comes out, the Founder’s Pack includes beta access as well as a few in-game cosmetics, depending on which pack you select.

The price of Founder’s Packs range from $14.99 to $99.99, and all versions grant beta access. Founder’s Packs can be purchased on Amazon or Steam.

If spending money to gain access to the beta isn’t something you’re willing to do, there is still a way to sign up for a chance to be a tester.

By connecting your Amazon account to Playlostark.com, you can quickly enter for an opportunity to join the closed beta.

Screengrab via PlayLostArk.com

All you need to do is select the Tester Sign Up button at the top right corner of the game’s official website, and after you sign in with your Amazon account, click the Become A Tester button in the middle of the screen.

Screengrab via PlayLostArk.com

After hitting that, you should get a confirmation screen indicating that you have successfully signed up. The screen says, “If selected, you’ll receive an access code at the email you signed up with.” This email address should be the one associated with your Amazon account, so make sure to check it regularly once dates for the closed beta are announced.