How to participate in the Lost Ark closed beta

All you have to do is sign up.

Amazon and Smilegate’s upcoming MMO RPG Lost Ark is set for a week-long closed beta next month—and there will be a plethora of content for fans to test out.

While the game’s release was delayed to 2022, players can hop into the beta starting Nov. 4 and play until Nov. 11.

Among some of the changes that the beta will have from the recent alpha test are an increased level cap, expedition level cap, dungeons, and main story quests.

To get involved, players must sign up to be a tester on the game’s official website.

If you’re invited to join the beta, check Steam to see if you have a key for the game. It will be in your Steam Library.

To get into the game, you’ll need to go to the “Games” menu of your Steam client and select the “Activate a Product on Steam” option. This will lead you in the direction you’ll want to go to download the beta and get in.

The beta itself should be called “Lost Ark Closed Beta” in your Steam Library.

Once you’re in, you’ll have about a week to go through and test all of the material that Smilegate has added for this round of testing.