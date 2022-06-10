Your friend will need to be in top shape if you want them to help with bosses.

Elder Scrolls Online‘s Blackwood expansion brought in two Companions to the game, Bastian Hallix and Mirri Elendis. They act like the followers you’d expect from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, though, with less dying to environmental traps. The High Isle expansion added two more to the mix: the Breton Templar Isobel Veloise and the Khajiit Sorcerer Ember.

Companions have their own set of skills and can equip specific gear, which differs from the normal player gear. Some followers are better suited for some tasks, but you can customize your Companion to complement your playstyle, for instance, by giving the Nightblade-esque Mirri Elendis a full set of heavy armor or making the tanky Isobel Veloise use a Restoration Staff and light armor.

Each Companion comes with their own skill tree, which you can unlock as you level them up. You can also get rapport with them, which improves your relationship with your Companion. Here’s how to level up your Companion if you want to get the most out of them in combat.

How to level your Companion in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Much like the Vestige, your Companion levels up through battle. Killing enemies and completing quests will grant your Companion some XP, and that’s what is needed to level them up. As expected, the first few levels will be quick, but subsequent ones take longer and longer to progress.

Screengrab via Zenimax Online Studios

Leveling your Companion lets them use new abilities by giving them more slots. You can check your progress at any time by speaking to your Companion, then selecting Companion Menu. This will show your rapport with them and their combat level, as well as whatever gear they have equipped. You can change your Companion’s appearance here by lending them one of your outfits or apparel choices, too, if you have them in your Collections tab.

Screengrab via Zenimax Online Studios

How to increase rapport with your Companion in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

In addition to your Companion’s combat level, the game will also show you your rapport with them in the Companion Menu. Your rapport is an indicator of their relationship with you, and once you reach high enough rapport, you will unlock two extra side quests with them, and finishing both lets you place them as a Houseguest. Rapport can increase and decrease independently of XP and varies by taking actions your Companion admires or despises.

For instance, picking up torchbugs or butterflies will cause Mirri to lose rapport, but excavating antiquities will boost your rapport with her. Likewise, the Breton Templar Isobel Veloise will respect you more if you kill a world boss, kill daedras, or complete a Volcanic Vent, but will frown upon crimes like murder, stealing, and even entering the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary on the Gold Coast.