There are many ways to express your character’s style and personality in Final Fantasy XIV, including minions, mounts, and outfits to wear.

You can also add accessories to complete your look. This includes glasses, umbrellas, and parasols. Updates regularly add more of these to the game.

The Sabotender Parasol is one of the cosmetics added alongside Patch 6.25. The update introduced Variant and Criterion dungeons—Endwalker’s version of deep dungeons—as well as the Relic Weapon quests, the Omicron beast tribe, and more outfits such as the cactuar-themed Parasol.

Related: How to get the Sewer Skink minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Here’s how to get the Sabotender Parasol in FFXIV.

How to get the Sabotender Parasol in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sabotender Parasol brings the summer heat of Ul’dah’s lands and the Gold Saucer’s joy anywhere you go, with cactus flowers and the green skin of cactuars.

There are two ways of unlocking the fashion accessory. First of all, it’s tradeable, which means players can buy it on the Market Board. Since it was just released, it’s expensive, but the price should stabilize over time.

The other way to get the Sabotender Parasol is to earn it randomly in Variant dungeons, called “The Sil’dihn Sub-terrane”. Here’s our guide to unlocking them.

Once done, you can enter the duty using the dedicated window and you have a chance to get the item by opening chests. You can also get minions from these chests, fireworks, or Potsherds used to trade items.