How to get Lost Ark Twitch drops

Early access to Lost Ark was released today and anticipation for the new MMOARPG from its closed beta period combined with its Twitch drops program has rocketed the title published by Amazon to the top of the Twitch charts, with 1.1 million viewers at time of writing.

Whether you’re looking to start playing during the early access period or you want to wait until the game officially goes free-to-play on Friday, Feb. 11, you can still start watching Lost Ark streams and get exclusive content dropped.

To get started, just watch any of the participating channels, which can be found on the Lost Ark drops campaign page on Twitch. If you’re watching a channel with drops enabled, you should see a dropdown message in the chat column. You can click the “Details” button to see all the various Campaigns for Lost Ark, which show you what items you can earn. Certain items are only available when teams of partnered streams earn points by completing objectives. Each team is separated by region.

From Feb. 8 until March 1, you can earn these items by watching four hours of Lost Ark streams on participating channels:

Legends of Lost Ark Starter Item Set

Saphia Pet Chest

LoLA Helgaia Pet Chest

LoLA Neugier Gold Mount

Arkesia Paper Hat Chest

After you’ve claimed a drop, head to the official Lost Ark website and sign in to your Twitch account and your Steam account through the website. When you have an item that you can claim, you can claim it there and it should be available in-game when you join yourself.