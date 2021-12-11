How to get the Flag minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV offers plenty of customization options, including minions. Those little creatures follow your character everywhere and make a variety of interactions.

Endwalker has introduced more minions to the game, including the Flag. In the spirit of the Holiday season, this minion is a little reindeer with a green collar and a bell, and it can accompany you through your journeys.

“So named for its fluttering tail, this adorable reindeer calf boasts a prodigious appetite that belies its size,” its official description reads.

Here is to unlock the Flag minion in FFXIV.

How to get the Flag minion in FFXIV

There are two ways to unlock the Flag: you can either buy it on the market board or earn it yourself. It’s locked behind Ventures, the journeys where you can send your retainers. They’ll earn XP and will bring you random items when they return.

The Flag minion can be earned by sending your retainer to the Field Exploration XXVI. To have this option enabled, your retainer must have a gathering job and be at least level 81, with the corresponding gear.

Buying the Flag minion is the simplest method, but since the minion has only been introduced recently, it’ll likely come at a hefty price (at least three million gil) for a while. But its price should fall over the next months as more players get it.

If you didn’t unlock your retainers yet, they are crucial to saving space in your inventory. You can have up to two retainers and they can stock 175 items each. Speak to the Troubled Adventurer in one of Eorzea’s main cities to complete the quest “An Ill-Conceived Venture” to unlock them. You’ll need to spend venture coins to make them level up and bring you items, but your level must match theirs. If you don’t have any gatherer job at level 81, you won’t be able to have the retainer reach that level, for example.