How to gain access to the Ashes of Creation Alpha One test

The Alpha One testing period for Ashes of Creation kicked off earlier today. And if you weren’t one of the lucky players to receive a sign-up key to the month-long test, don’t worry, there’s still time to get yourself into the game’s servers. You just need to be willing to fork over a bit of cash.

Unless you’re an official content creator or a member of the press, players looking to join in on the Alpha One testing period for Ashes of Creation will need to pre-order the Adventurer Pre-Order Package on the game’s official website.

The pre-order package retails for $500 and includes access to the Alpha One and Alpha Two testing periods, as well as the game’s closed beta. Players will also receive 11 months of game time, six in-game cosmetic skins, as well as $150 worth of Ashes of Creation’s in-game currency, Embers.

Ashes of Creation has not been given an official release date as of yet. But considering the game is still in its early testing stages, the Alpha One testing period might just be the only option players have when it comes to getting their hands on Ashes of Creation for quite some time.

The Alpha One testing period for Ashes of Creation includes 15 playable levels and approximately 17 percent of the world’s total map. By no means is the month-long testing period representative of the completed game.

The Ashes of Creation Alpha One testing period will come to a close on Aug. 13.