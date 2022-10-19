They can be traded for many rewards, such as minions, emotes, and materias.

Patch 6.25 brought many new features in Final Fantasy XIV, including Endwalker’s deep dungeons, called the Variant and Criterion dungeons.

These are exploration dungeons that function differently from traditional dungeons. Variant dungeons feature many paths to discover, and chests to open for rewards.

There are also bosses to defeat to keep exploring. Criterion dungeons, on the other hand, are more focused on the challenge. They feature Normal and Savage difficulties, with limited revives.

The Sil’dihn Potsherds is the currency linked to these unique duties. Here’s how to earn them.

Related: How to unlock the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV

How to earn Sil’dihn Potsherds in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sil’dihn Potsherds are rewards for exploring Variant dungeons. The Criterion dungeons, on the other hand, yield Silver used to trade other items.

You can get a random number of Sil’dihn Potsherds when opening chests in the Variant dungeons. You also get more of them after defeating bosses.

When you want to trade them for items, head to the South of Old Sharlayan and speak to Trisassant (X: 12.0, Y: 13.2) and select “Sil’dihn Potsherds” to see what can be traded. You can get an emote, materials, and the Noir outfit.