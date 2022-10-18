How to unlock the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Have you ever been enamored by another person’s glam in Final Fantasy XIV and wished there was a way you could show it? Well, now there is, and it doesn’t take that much effort to unlock the new Wow emote and show your admiration.

Those looking to get their hands on this emote shortly after the 6.25 update will be in luck. The emote is earned by completing Variant Dungeon runs, which should be entertaining the first few times players run through it considering there are 12 different paths that players can take and 12 different stories to unlock in the V&C Dungeon Finder.

Each run through Variant Dungeons will reward players with three Sil’dihn Potsherd’s, which can be traded in at a vendor in Old Sharlayan near where the quests for the Variant and Criterion Dungeons were picked up.

Right next to Osmon, who gave the quests to access the dungeons, is Trisassant, the Guildship Exchange. All rewards from both Variant and Criterion Dungeons can be traded in there for various goodies.

To get the /wow emote, players just need to run Variant Dungeons a few times to get nine of the currency and trade it to Trisassant. Use the book in your inventory after you’ve traded and you’ll now have access to the /wow emote.

Sil’dihn Silver is the other currency and is rewarded in the Criterion Dungeons. It is more challenging content, so Sil’dihn Silver can buy players more prestigious items such as more tools for Adventurer Plates, a Mount, and an Orchestrion Roll.