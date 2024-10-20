How to defeat the Old Wizard’s Eye in Throne and Liberty

The enemies in Taedal’s Tower can be a challenge for even the most experienced Throne and Liberty players, especially when you get past the seventh floor. This solo PvE dungeon features a slew of tricky bosses, each with their own mechanics and strengths.

One particular enemy that’s been causing the community grief is the Old Wizard’s Eye, which can be found on the fourteenth floor of Taedal’s Tower. Here’s a complete guide to finding and beating the Old Wizard’s Eye in Throne and Liberty, including what to do to prepare for the fight.

How to find the Old Wizard’s Eye in Throne and Liberty

You won’t be able to fight the Old Wizard’s Eye in Throne and Liberty until you unlock Taedal’s Tower, make significant progress with the story, and hit max level with your character.

To get to Taedal’s Tower, you need to:

Get your character to level 30 or higher

Head to Starlight Observatory Ruins with the main quest

While you can simply unlock the option to access Taedal’s Tower by hitting level 30, it’s worth following the main storyline to Starlight Observatory Ruins as it introduces you to a number of useful NPCs in the region and the direct portal into the tower.

Ashien’s Strange Painting is the overworld door into Taedal’s Tower. Hitting F to interact when standing in front of it will take you to the Taedal’s Tower screen, where you can choose which floor to enter at.

As mentioned, the Old Wizard’s Eye is on floor 14, meaning you need to tackle 13 other bosses or PvE encounters before you can take this enemy on. Some are trickier than others, so take your time to learn the mechanics for each floor and don’t be afraid to change up your build as you go.

Tip:some floors have several enemies If it’s your first time in Taedal’s Tower, be warned—some of the floors play host to several enemies, so you will need to use crowd control abilities to survive.

Additionally, this is a max-level fight, with the Old Wizard’s Eye being level 50. It unlocks automatically when your character hits level 50, and Taedal’s Tower is linear, meaning you need to win each fight that comes before it to progress.

How to beat the Old Wizard’s Eye in Throne and Liberty

Before you even enter Taedal’s Tower, some preparation is necessary to take down the Old Wizard’s Eye. While it is largely timing-based, there are some items and buffs that can make your life a lot easier when dealing with this boss.

First, find your nearest Bonfire—or find a Cooking Fire in a settlement like Kastleton—and stock up on high-quality meals like Quality Meat and Onion Soup to help boost your defense. The aim is to avoid getting hit during this fight, and a defensive buff can help you see it through to the end.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you haven’t leveled up your Cooking skill in Throne and Liberty, you can still get your hands on high-quality meals by opening up a Plentiful Food Selection Chest or a Rare Food Selection Chest.

Finding a better quality food item ensures that the buff lasts for at least half an hour, not 15 minutes, removing any pressure to quickly polish off this fight.

Double-check your equipment and accessories before heading to Taedal’s Tower. Level up and enhance any underbaked items, prioritizing stats that focus on movement, hit chance, and survivability to ensure the highest chance of success.

When going over your skills and abilities, look for ways to make your character quicker. Dashes, dodges, smokescreens, and stealth-based abilities will all come in handy during this fight, so make sure you boost any relevant attacks like the Frost Smokescreen before heading into the encounter.

Tip: It’s worth making sure that you have the Lady Knight Kamarshea Guardian before trying to win this fight. This Guardian provides a necessary shield that can help to mitigate big chunks of damage.

When you’re ready to go, either head to Starlight Observatory Ruins and access the dungeon via the portal in Ashien’s Strange Painting or simply open the Secret Dungeon tab from the main menu. Then, head to the fourteenth floor of the tower to start.

The key to surviving the OId Wizard’s Eye fight in Throne and Liberty is positioning and movement. This isn’t a fight where you can stand still—you will need plenty of movement abilities and perfect dodge timing to win.

If you’re a visual learner and want to see the fight in action, check out the video below for a bite-size explanation of the battle. We’ve laid out each of the boss’s abilities in depth below to help you plan ahead accordingly.

Make sure to check out this Pure Game Guides video if you're more of a visual learner, as it shows the Old Wizard's Eye boss battle in full.

The Old Wizard’s Eye is a predominantly AoE boss with some mechanics that can be particularly annoying if you’re not paying attention. Its abilities are:

Cleave . The Old Wizard’s Eye will set up for a cleave attack that covers roughly half of the arena, indicated by the floor glowing red. To avoid this, you must get behind the boss, either using a movement ability or Morph to do so.

. The Old Wizard’s Eye will set up for a cleave attack that covers roughly half of the arena, indicated by the floor glowing red. To avoid this, you must get behind the boss, either using a movement ability or Morph to do so. Ground Attacks. When a purple circle pops up, indicating that a block should be used, make sure you don’t miss it. The boss will set the entire arena on fire briefly once the circle vanishes. This attack can be blocked, and missing it can result in an instant death, depending on your gear.

When a purple circle pops up, indicating that a block should be used, make sure you don’t miss it. The boss will set the entire arena on fire briefly once the circle vanishes. This attack can be blocked, and missing it can result in an instant death, depending on your gear. Flame Circles. Small red circles will appear periodically under your character. Run away from these and avoid standing in them as they deal a significant chunk of damage.

Small red circles will appear periodically under your character. Run away from these and avoid standing in them as they deal a significant chunk of damage. Triple Slam. The boss has a triple ground slam attack, where it jumps up into the air and hits the ground. Watch the boss for when it jumps up, and make sure that you jump before it hits the ground—this always happens in threes.

Timing is essential in this battle, especially seeing as the boss follows a set pattern. It will start with the Ground Attacks, then Flame Circles, followed by the Triple Slam, finishing up with the Cleave.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ground Attacks and Cleave are the most lethal, so keep a close eye on the boss—pun intended—to get the hang of its attack pattern and the fight sequence. With a solid understanding of the Old Wizard Eye’s rotation, you should be able to get this fight in the bag after some practice runs.

While dealing with potential one-shots can be tricky, this fight is well worth the effort. It rewards Precious Accessory Growthstones, Precious Armor Growthstones, Precious Weapon Growthstones, and Rare Recovery Crystals, all of which are valuable resources to have in your inventory.

