The Fae’s Crown weapons are items that were inspired by Titania, the boss from Final Fantasy XIV’s Shadowbringers expansion.

These weapons are already incredibly popular, but they must be crafted if you don’t want to empty your purse to buy them. Even though their price is high because of their novelty, they’re bound to remain popular for a while, so it could take time before the prices drop to a reasonable amount.

Some weapons require different Disciple of the Hand jobs, and they are all from Master Recipe VII, learned at level 80. To get these books, you need to use Crafting Scrips in the Crystarium, Shadowbringers‘ main city.

Here are the recipes’ ingredients to get each weapon and how to find them.

Related: Here are Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 complete patch notes

How to craft the Fae’s Crown weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

If you have yet to level up your crafting jobs up to level 80 or get all the Master Recipes VII books, here’s what you can or cannot craft, depending on your job.

Grimoire (Summoner) and Codex (Scholar): Alchemist.

Spear (Dragoon), Rod (Black Mage), Cane (White Mage), and Longbow (Bard): Carpenter.

Tathlums (Dancer), Cleavers (Ninja), Guillotine (Dark Knight), Manatrigger (Gunbreaker), Axe (Warrior), and Paladin Arms: Blacksmith.

The Sage and Reaper don’t have a Fae’s Crown weapon, since they were released alongside the latest expansion, Endwalker.

Here are the main materials used and how to get them: