The Fae’s Crown weapons are items that were inspired by Titania, the boss from Final Fantasy XIV’s Shadowbringers expansion.
These weapons are already incredibly popular, but they must be crafted if you don’t want to empty your purse to buy them. Even though their price is high because of their novelty, they’re bound to remain popular for a while, so it could take time before the prices drop to a reasonable amount.
Some weapons require different Disciple of the Hand jobs, and they are all from Master Recipe VII, learned at level 80. To get these books, you need to use Crafting Scrips in the Crystarium, Shadowbringers‘ main city.
Here are the recipes’ ingredients to get each weapon and how to find them.
How to craft the Fae’s Crown weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
If you have yet to level up your crafting jobs up to level 80 or get all the Master Recipes VII books, here’s what you can or cannot craft, depending on your job.
- Grimoire (Summoner) and Codex (Scholar): Alchemist.
- Spear (Dragoon), Rod (Black Mage), Cane (White Mage), and Longbow (Bard): Carpenter.
- Tathlums (Dancer), Cleavers (Ninja), Guillotine (Dark Knight), Manatrigger (Gunbreaker), Axe (Warrior), and Paladin Arms: Blacksmith.
The Sage and Reaper don’t have a Fae’s Crown weapon, since they were released alongside the latest expansion, Endwalker.
Here are the main materials used and how to get them:
- One Dancing Wing per item
- They are a rare drop from the Dancing Plague duty (Titania’s Extreme trial). It can’t be completed alone even unsynced, so you’ll need a party to farm them. They can be bought, but cost over half of the weapon’s price on the Market Board.
- Eight Kingcraft Demimaterias per item
- They can be bought on the Market Board for a reasonable price, or traded for White Crafters’ Scrips in main Cities. Those are earned by turning in Collectable items.
- Prismatic Ingots
- They can be crafted by Goldsmiths (require Master Recipes VII), or earned through Desynthesis.
- Dwarven Mythril (Nuggets or Ingots)
- They require Mythrite and Dimythrite material, either Ore or Sand, all collected by mining in various areas.
- Tungsten Steel Ingots
- They can be crafted by Blacksmiths and Armorers, also in the Master Recipe VII books.
- They require Tungsten Ores (found in the Tempest, X: 32.7, Y: 7.6, only at 10am or PM) and Multifaceted Abrasives (traded for Tomestomes of Poetics in Eulmore or the Crystarium -which you should have in quantity).
- Onyx
- It can be crafted by Goldsmiths using Raw Onyx (mined in the Tempest, X: 15.8, Y: 21.3) and a Tuff Whetstone, crafted from Volcanic Tuff (mined in Kholusia, X: 22.3, Y: 18.2).