Tarisland Priest is waving at the camera
Create a character first. Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to claim pre-register rewards in Tarisland

You need to do it outside the game.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 06:50 am

If you pre-registered for Tarisland before it officially launched on June 21, then you are eligible for the pre-register rewards. Here’s how to claim the pre-register rewards in Tarisland.

Tarisland: How to claim your pre-register rewards

Tarisland puppy pre-register bonus
Look at that good boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we begin, know that currently, pre-register rewards only work with Level Infinite accounts. If you pre-registered for Tarisland using Google, Facebook, Apple account, or anything else, you may not be able to claim these rewards. If this happens, contact the support team and explain your situation. This issue should be solved relatively soon because many players are reporting it on the official Discord.

If you pre-registered using a Level Infinite account, read on:

  1. Download the game and log in using the same Level Infinite account you used when you pre-registered.
  2. Select your server and region (make sure you remember which one it is.)
  3. Create a new character.
  4. Play through the tutorial with the new character until you make it to the first town (Ancash Canyon.)
  5. Exit the game (not necessary but recommended.)
  6. Visit the Tarisland Pre-register webpage (log in if you haven’t already.)
  7. Scroll down the page and fill out your region, server, and character name.
  8. Click “Claim,” and the page should look like the image above.
  9. Log back into the game and log into the same character you created earlier.
  10. Select the “Social” icon in the bottom right corner and select the “Mail” option.
  11. You should see several messages.
  12. Claim them all.
  13. Enjoy the new rewards.

How to claim CBT rewards in Tarisland

If you participated in the second Tarisland closed-beta-test, you are eligible for additional rewards and a top-up rebate.

Again, create a character to get the rewards. Follow the instructions above, but visit the CBT rewards page instead. Once there, select your region, server, and character and select “Claim.” You should receive all your items via in-game mail.

Currently, there seems to be a problem with distributing CBT rewards, so if anything goes wrong, contact customer support and let them know. 

Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.