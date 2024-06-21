How to claim pre-register rewards in Tarisland

If you pre-registered for Tarisland before it officially launched on June 21, then you are eligible for the pre-register rewards. Here’s how to claim the pre-register rewards in Tarisland.

Tarisland: How to claim your pre-register rewards

Look at that good boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before we begin, know that currently, pre-register rewards only work with Level Infinite accounts. If you pre-registered for Tarisland using Google, Facebook, Apple account, or anything else, you may not be able to claim these rewards. If this happens, contact the support team and explain your situation. This issue should be solved relatively soon because many players are reporting it on the official Discord.

If you pre-registered using a Level Infinite account, read on:

Visit the pre-register page. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fill out the details. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select Social, then Mail. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look at all those gifts. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enjoy your unicorn and the puppy, of course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Download the game and log in using the same Level Infinite account you used when you pre-registered. Select your server and region (make sure you remember which one it is.) Create a new character. Play through the tutorial with the new character until you make it to the first town (Ancash Canyon.) Exit the game (not necessary but recommended.) Visit the Tarisland Pre-register webpage (log in if you haven’t already.) Scroll down the page and fill out your region, server, and character name. Click “Claim,” and the page should look like the image above. Log back into the game and log into the same character you created earlier. Select the “Social” icon in the bottom right corner and select the “Mail” option. You should see several messages. Claim them all. Enjoy the new rewards.

How to claim CBT rewards in Tarisland

If you participated in the second Tarisland closed-beta-test, you are eligible for additional rewards and a top-up rebate.

Again, create a character to get the rewards. Follow the instructions above, but visit the CBT rewards page instead. Once there, select your region, server, and character and select “Claim.” You should receive all your items via in-game mail.

Currently, there seems to be a problem with distributing CBT rewards, so if anything goes wrong, contact customer support and let them know.

