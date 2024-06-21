How to change servers in Tarisland

If you accidentally join the wrong server region in Tarisland, you might be in for a long haul to get it changed.

It happens to all of us. We are excited to play a new game only to click the wrong thing accidentally, or in this case, the wrong server, and get too far into the game before we notice our mistake. So, how do you change it?

Can you transfer server regions in Tarisland?

Select your region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to transfer between regions, the only way is through Tarisworld’s customer service support.

When you pick your server region the first time you sign into Tarisland, you might notice that the option won’t be available if you try to change to NA, SEA, or any other region you didn’t mean to click on.

If you pick EU, for example, you can only ever join EU1 or EU2 and cannot join an NA region server on the account you are signed into. Similarly, you can’t transfer a character from one server to another, so a character you made in EU1 is stuck there, and you’ll need to make a brand new character to play in EU2.

Level Infinite calls for aid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, you’ll need help from support. On the main menu, before selecting your server region, there will be an icon of a man wearing a headset you can click that’ll bring up the customer support screen. Here, you can go through some steps to ask the devs to change your region, but it won’t happen instantly, and there is no guarantee it’ll get changed at all, either.

Alternatively, and probably the easiest thing you can do, is just make a new account entirely, as you need to start from scratch with a new character anyway.

