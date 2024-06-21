Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
ranger class in tarisland
Category:
MMO

How to change servers in Tarisland

Change isn't always a good thing.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 10:28 am

If you accidentally join the wrong server region in Tarisland, you might be in for a long haul to get it changed.

Recommended Videos

It happens to all of us. We are excited to play a new game only to click the wrong thing accidentally, or in this case, the wrong server, and get too far into the game before we notice our mistake. So, how do you change it?

Can you transfer server regions in Tarisland?

region select in tarisland
Select your region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to transfer between regions, the only way is through Tarisworld’s customer service support.

When you pick your server region the first time you sign into Tarisland, you might notice that the option won’t be available if you try to change to NA, SEA, or any other region you didn’t mean to click on.

If you pick EU, for example, you can only ever join EU1 or EU2 and cannot join an NA region server on the account you are signed into. Similarly, you can’t transfer a character from one server to another, so a character you made in EU1 is stuck there, and you’ll need to make a brand new character to play in EU2.

level infite help screen tarisland
Level Infinite calls for aid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, you’ll need help from support. On the main menu, before selecting your server region, there will be an icon of a man wearing a headset you can click that’ll bring up the customer support screen. Here, you can go through some steps to ask the devs to change your region, but it won’t happen instantly, and there is no guarantee it’ll get changed at all, either.

Alternatively, and probably the easiest thing you can do, is just make a new account entirely, as you need to start from scratch with a new character anyway.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter