New Janthir region in Guild Wars 2
Guild Wars 2’s next expansion features a housing system and new primordial region

Uncharted lands await.
Published: Jun 4, 2024

The next Guild Wars 2 expansion continues the events of the Secrets of the Obscure and adds multiple new features and areas to explore.

Janthir Wilds, announced on June 4, is the next expansion for Guild Wars 2 and is set to release on Aug. 20. The expansion introduces a housing system called Homesteads, the new Isle of Janthir region, and several small additions to the game.

Developer ArenaNet describes the Homesteads as the “most player-friendly housing system in an MMORPG.” The system features a new customization and decorating interface, allowing you to create a perfect home where you can invite friends and guild mates.

In the Janthir Wilds, the game takes you to the primordial region of Janthir, which will have two maps at launch, Lowland Shore and Janthir Syntri. The expansion’s story picks up where the Secrets of the Obscure left off. Alongside Astral Ward and a council of nations from around Tyria, you travel to Janthir to discover the primordial magical threat.

Other expansion additions for Guild Wars 2 include a two-handed spear and a new terrestrial weapon type available for all nine professions. Each profession wields the spear differently and has a set of new skills you can customize. Janthir Wilds also brings the Warclaw over from the World-vs-World mode as a mount with a unique double-jump ability.

After the launch of the expansion on Aug. 20, there are three free major updates currently planned until the summer of 2025. Some upcoming content includes a third map for the Janthir region, a new raid, a new PvP mode, and multiple earnable rewards.

Janthir Wilds is available to pre-order now in three editions. The Standard Edition costs $24.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $49.99, and the Ultimate Edition costs $74.99. Later this summer, Guild Wars 2 and all its expansions will also arrive on Epic Game Store.

