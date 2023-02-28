Guild Wars 2’s first free update brings new rewards, more story, and plenty of secrets to discover

The journey through Cantha isn’t over and players are returning to the area to investigate what’s beneath the Jade Sea in Guild Wars 2’s newest free update called What Lies Beneath. This content is the first of the game’s new structure for content releases and is free for all players who own the End of Dragons expansion.

Players will be able to enjoy a fresh storyline that takes them through a new map, Gyala Delve. The rewards make it well worth doing a lot of the new content since there’s plenty to go around. There are some new Luxon themed weapons as well as a holographic cape and the Grinning Tahkayun Mask, which are all obtainable by playing through the new content. There are also some rewards that players will need to explore maps new and old to discover.

Image via ArenaNet

The story will take players to the Jade Sea, where a misguided group of the Jade Brotherhood miners is trying to find out what’s beneath the green surface. Some strange behavior is being reported from the area, so the Commander and their allies head to the area only to discover a mysterious illness that could serve as a massive threat to Cantha.

The new map meta called The Jade Crisis will help take players through to the conclusion of the story. The meta works a little differently than other maps in the game since it is based on how many people are in the map versus any kind of timer. Players who want to farm the meta over and over again will be free to do so.

What Lies Beneath is now active for all players who own End of Dragons. The story should take about an hour to complete for those who want to get it done quickly, and each map meta takes about the same amount of time. Players can keep track of their rewards in the Achievements panel, which should have some new challenges for players to complete with the new content update.