Former LoL and WoW dev Ghostcrawler sets out vision for new MMO codenamed Ghost

It’s been months since the last time we heard any news from Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, his new studio, and its upcoming MMO game. But on Nov. 2, he finally shed light on his upcoming game codenamed Ghost.

The update came through Twitter today in a short video where Ghostcrawler revealed the name of the studio—Fantastic Pixel Castle—and its plan to make “an epic new MMO” that’s currently known only as Ghost.

What’s interesting in this announcement is that the main focus of this studio will be collaboration with its fans—and this includes the early development phase.

“One of our studio’s core values is to ‘partner with players,’ and in that spirit, we want to start talking with you and hearing your perspectives from the beginning,” the post reads.

The studio’s first livestream will be held on Nov. 8 at 1pm CT on its Twitch channel. This stream is supposed to give more details surrounding the studio, the team, and the game itself. Unfortunately, Fantastic Pixel Castle won’t be sharing any Ghost gameplay footage this time around since the game is still very early in development.

Ghostcrawler used to be a developer on major games like World of Warcraft and League of Legends. He left Riot early in 2023 to establish his own studio, and soon after, WoW dev Brain Holinka followed suit. Until now, we were living in the dark regarding the details of this game, eagerly awaiting the first announcement.

There still aren’t many details revealed surrounding the game or the studio, but I have to admit, I have big hopes for this. Such an early desire to communicate and collaborate with fans is encouraging and shows that the studio’s primary goal will be the players.