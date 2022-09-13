A follow-up update to the Patch 6.2 has been introduced to Final Fantasy XIV, bringing a few tweaks to the latest update, which was released last month. The developers have now revealed the complete patch notes.
This update won’t make a whole lot of difference to everyone because it mainly involves changes to Abyssos and Asphodelos’ Savage raids, bug fixes, and balance changes that can be noticed by Paladin and Warrior mains. Most of the game’s bug fixes are linked to the recently-added Adventurer’s Plates and Island Sanctuaries features.
Related: Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.21 includes nerf to P8S and balance for Paladins, Warriors
Here are the patch notes for FFXIV‘s 6.21 update.
FFXIV 6.21 complete patch notes
Balance changes
- Paladin: several spells’ potency increased.
- Holy Spirit increased by 20.
- Requiescat increased by 40.
- Confiteor increased by 100.
- Expiacion increased by 80.
- Blade of Faith increased by 20.
- Blade of Truth increased by 20.
- Warrior: several spells’ potency increased.
- Storm’s Path and its combo increased by 20.
- Storm’s Eye and its combo increased by 20.
- Fell Cleave increased by 10.
- Upheaval increased by 10.
- Abyssos, the Eighth Circle: Savage
- HP of boss reduced (both phases)
- Asphodelos, the First to Fourth Circles: Savage
- Echo effect applied (players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by ten percent).
Bug fixes
- Dragoon’s Right Eye now works correctly.
- Special animals now appear correctly in Island Sanctuaries.
- Grazing animals are now all in Island Sanctuary’s pastures.
- Workshop and Granary services now work correctly in Island Sanctuaries.
- Islekeep’s Index cannot be accessed outside the area anymore.
- Nameplates now appear correctly in Island Sanctuaries.
- Players completing duties while in Island Sanctuary don’t change places anymore.
- All Island Sanctuary’s achievements are now correctly acquired.
- Online status now work correctly on Island Sanctuaries.
- Glamour dressers now don’t cause the game client to close anymore.
- Rowena’s representative NPC in Foundation now correctly exchanges materials.
- Isle Farmhand’s Boots together can now be equipped correctly.
- Stigma Orchestrion Roll and Toll of the Bells Orchestrion Roll now work correctly.
- Gear repair confirmation now work correctly.
- Stygian Insenescence Cells’ teleport cost is now correct.
- Group pose emotes were fixed.
- Portraits in Adventurer’s Plates were fixed for certain gear sets, which were transferred from the beta version to the official one.
- Window version of the game: Dynamic Resolution function (β version) now achieves the expected effect even with the setting enabled.
- The illumination of the Pendant Wall Light furnishing has been adjusted.