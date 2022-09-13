A follow-up update to the Patch 6.2 has been introduced to Final Fantasy XIV, bringing a few tweaks to the latest update, which was released last month. The developers have now revealed the complete patch notes.

This update won’t make a whole lot of difference to everyone because it mainly involves changes to Abyssos and Asphodelos’ Savage raids, bug fixes, and balance changes that can be noticed by Paladin and Warrior mains. Most of the game’s bug fixes are linked to the recently-added Adventurer’s Plates and Island Sanctuaries features.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.21 includes nerf to P8S and balance for Paladins, Warriors

Here are the patch notes for FFXIV‘s 6.21 update.

FFXIV 6.21 complete patch notes

Balance changes

Paladin: several spells’ potency increased. Holy Spirit increased by 20. Requiescat increased by 40. Confiteor increased by 100. Expiacion increased by 80. Blade of Faith increased by 20. Blade of Truth increased by 20.

Warrior: several spells’ potency increased. Storm’s Path and its combo increased by 20. Storm’s Eye and its combo increased by 20. Fell Cleave increased by 10. Upheaval increased by 10.

Abyssos, the Eighth Circle: Savage HP of boss reduced (both phases)

Asphodelos, the First to Fourth Circles: Savage Echo effect applied (players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by ten percent).



Bug fixes