Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.21 includes nerf to P8S and balance for Paladins, Warriors

The last Savage raid of 6.2 is a little easier.

Final Fantasy XIV implemented a small September patch tonight, and in it came a nerf to the last tier of current raids, The Eighth Circle.

Adjustments were also made to Warriors and Paladins with the update.

Among a plethora of bug fixes and a small but amusing change to the illumination of the Pendant Wall Light that can be used in houses, came a nerf to the last raid tier in the 6.2 update, Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage).

There are spoilers for some parts of P8S in the article below.

Hephaistos cops health nerfs

The race to finish first took a little bit longer than it usually does this time around, and it turns out that wasn’t meant to be the case; the devs have tuned the boss down a little in the newest patch. Hephaistos, the boss in P8S, had his health reduced after developers noted prolonged time with the boss led the DPS team to improved performance in the time they had to judge difficulty.

“Under normal circumstances, the DPS of this team serves as a base for determining a boss HP value that results in clears as close to the time limit as possible,” the patch notes state.

“However, as extra time was dedicated to testing this battle, the team’s overall performance proved to be higher than usual. As a result, the base values used for adjustments were too high, with final values roughly 1% higher than intended.”

Paladins, Warriors get adjustments

In addition to the Savage boss adjustment, some actions have been adjusted for Paladins and Warriors as well. All of the changes are noted below.

Paladin

Holy Spirit – Potency increased from 280 to 300 and Requiescat potency increased from 560 to 600.

Confiteor – Potency increased from 900 to 1,000.

Expacion – Potency increased from 340 to 420.

Blade of Faith – Potency increased from 460 to 480.

Blade of Truth – Potency increased from 540 to 560.

Marauder/Warrior

Storm’s Path – Potency increased from 130 to 150, combo potency increased from 410 to 430.

Storm’s Eye – Potency increased from 130 to 150, combo potency increased from 410 to 430.

Fell Cleave – Potency increased from 460 to 470.

Upheaval – Potency increased from 350 to 360.

Bug fixes and other notes can be found on the Final Fantasy XIV site.