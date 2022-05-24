FFXIV Patch 6.11a brings PvP balance changes to jobs, removes inactivity kick

While Final Fantasy XIV players are still discovering the Myths of the Realm’s first Alliance raid and latest PvP mode Crystalline Conflict introduced by Patch 6.1 ‘Newfound Adventure’ last month, the new patch has brought some subtle changes to the game.

Patch 6.11a is bringing buffs to some under-represented jobs in PvP higher tiers and has removed the inactivity kick after 30 minutes. It has also fixed some bugs related to PvP skill descriptions.

Gunbreaker, Summoner, and Dancer are among the classes that received the most buffs, while the Red Mage is the only class to receive a nerf.

The Black Mage, especially, has received significant buffs, such as a reduction of cast times, which is the main drawback of the class in Crystalline Conflict. These changes should help the job become more popular in PvP overall, and not only in higher tiers.

Here are the balance changes brought by the Patch 6.11a to PvP classes.

PvP balance changes

Gunbreaker

Damage and healing potency of Rough Divide increased from 10 to 20 percent.

Relentless Rush gains a damage taken reduction effect of 25 percent.

Bard

Powerful Shot and Empyreal Arrow potencies increased by 1,000.

Machinist

Potency of Drill increased by 1,000, and by 2,000 under the effect of Analysis.

Bioblaster damage over time increased by three seconds.

Chain Saw potency increased by 2,000.

Dancer

Honing Dance now reduces damage taken by 20 percent.

Fan Dance potency increased by 1,000.

Black Mage

Duration of Fire, Astral Fire III, Umbral Ice III, and Blizzard increased by 15 seconds.

Burst, Flare, Freeze, and Barrier potencies increased by 4,000.

Paradox now has two charges.

Night Wing sleep and half-sleep effect durations reduced by one second, but half-speed now reduces movement speed by 50 percent.

Fire IV, Flare, Blizzard IV, and Freeze cast times reduced by 0.48 seconds.

Soul Resonance gains Apocatastasis effect, which reduces damage taken by 20 percent for 15 seconds.

Summoner

Potency of Slipstream, Mountain Buster, and Radiant Aegis’ Barrier increased by 2,000.

Windstorm potency increased by 1,000.

Radiant Aegis damage reduction effect increased by 10 percent.

Potency of Revelation increased by 3,000.

Red Mage

Damage reduction effect of Corps-a-corps reduced by 10 percent.

Astrologian

While base cure potency has been increased by 1,000, maximum potency has been reduced by 2,000.

Finally, the patch also allows players in Crystal tier to be matched with Diamond Three players or higher in Crystalline Conflict games.