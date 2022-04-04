Everything we know about FFXIV’s Adventurer Plates

Final Fantasy XIV offers many different types of content for players to complete. And while there is considerable amounts of high-end and hard content, it’s also a game that has a significant emphasize on social and casual features.

During the Last Letter from the Producer, Square Enix revealed the beta version of Adventurer Plates, a new way for players to express themselves in the game. It will be first introduced to the game alongside Patch 6.1, which is set to release on April, 12.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming social feature.

Adventurer Plates beta version

Screengrab via Square Enix

The Adventurer Plates will replace the profile’s window and all elements will be customizable. You’ll be able to change the background color, add stickers, choose your main job and put your usual playtime. Your Free Company and Grand Company will automatically appear on the plates.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Players will also be able to put several playstyle icons on the plate. It’ll range from what side of the game you prefer, such as PvP or high-end duties, to more general aspects such as housing, or role-playing.

It can also hint at other types of information, such as if you like chatting in duties or if you generally try earning as much gil as possible.

Screengrab via Square Enix

While those features can show who you are as a player, the customizable profile picture can reveal much more about your character. Players will have much liberty when designing the profile picture.

They’ll be able to enter a portrait edit mode and strike a pose with various angles and effects. Thanks to this variety of options, each profile picture will be unique in the game.

Although the information put on the plate will help break the ice and interact more with other players, it will also be useful to find groups for high-end content due to the visible choice of the main class and usual play hours.

Since Adventurer Plates will be introduced as a beta version, the feature as shown in the game during the Live Letter might be adjusted before hitting live servers on April, 12.