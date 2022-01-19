When will Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 be released?

The Endwalker expansion was released over a month ago and the developer is already working on more content to keep Final Fantasy XIV fresh.

The next major update will be Patch 6.1. Although all of the details about the update’s content haven’t been revealed yet, players are already expecting many things from this patch.

The spotlight will be the release of new Main Scenario chapters. It will also include new role quests, a new 24-player raid, the final Trial Extreme from Endwalker, the new small-scale PvP mode called Crystal Conflict, and much more.

There are even some other features that were announced for this year, such as the Island Sanctuaries, an area where the players will be able to let their minions wander around, as well as a new deep dungeon. But it’s still unclear if they’re planned for release in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1.

When will Patch 6.1 be released?

Square Enix has yet to reveal an official release date for Patch 6.1, but it will provide more information on this upcoming major update in its next Live Letter from the Producer, which is scheduled for next month.

Taking into account the usual waiting time between major patches and the delay between an expansion’s release and the first patch introducing more chapters, Patch 6.1 is expected to be introduced around late March or early April.

Still, considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan and the initial delay of the expansion’s release date, it’s unclear if the update will be introduced in this time window.

This article will be updated as more details become available or when an exact release date is confirmed.