Everything in each tier of Founder’s Packs in Lost Ark

There are lots of goodies to be had.

Lost Ark launched yesterday for those who purchased Founder’s Packs for the game, and it’s already started picking up a lot of traction on Steam and Twitch.

To gain access to the MMO before Feb. 11, players must purchase one of the four Founder’s Packs. All four tiers come with a three-day head start before its official launch date.

Founder’s Packs don’t just have a three-day head start, though. They come with some other goodies as well, such as a Crystalline Aura, which gives a variety of bonuses upon application and serves as the game’s subscription system. There are also some Founder’s Packs that include Royal Crystals, which are the premium in-game currency.

Every tier comes with a Founder’s Exclusive Pet, too. There are three cats to choose from and they’ll help you do certain things while equipped, including collecting loot automatically for players.

Here’s every tier of Founder’s Packs and what comes in them:

Bronze – $14.99

Three-day head start

Founder’s Exclusive Pet

30-day Crystalline Aura

Founder’s Title

Silver – $24.99

Everything in the Bronze Pack

Silver Supply Crate – includes various resources and equipment

Gold – $49.99

Everything in the Bronze Pack

Gold Supply Crate – includes various resources and equipment

Founder’s Exclusive Skin – Northern Lawmaker Skin

Character Expansion Slot – provides one additional character slot

Platinum – $99.99