Elder Scrolls Online is giving out free houses, but you’ll have to work for them

During The Elder Scrolls Online’s (ESO) 10th Anniversary promotional event, Anniversary Spotlight—Hearth and Home, you can claim a free Sword-Singer’s Redoubt house situated on the border of Bangkorai and the Alik’r Desert if you log in for three days from May 2 to 31.

It’s incredible to think that ESO has been around for 10 years and that, according to Steam charts, it has a dedicated daily player base. If you’re one of these daily players or want to return for the Gold Road expansion, which rolls out on June 3, now’s the time to dive back in and claim some decent log-in goodies, like the free Sword-Singer’s Redoubt house. You can early this daily log-in reward on day three, but sadly, it comes unfurnished, so it’s up to you to decorate your desert abode.

How will you furnish your house? Image via Bethesda

But that’s not the only reward you can get. These are just some of the log-in rewards you can get during the Anniversary Spotlight—Hearth and Home event:

Day three: Sword-Singer’s Redoubt house

Days four to eight: Scalecaller Crown Crates (you can claim one crate per day for five days to collect five Scalecaller Crown Crates in total).

(you can claim one crate per day for five days to collect five Scalecaller Crown Crates in total). Day 10: 500 Seals of Endeavour

Day 14: Bruma Spotted Pig pet

Days 16-20: Xanmeer Crown Crates (like the Scalecaller Crates, you can claim one crate per day for five days, meaning you can get five Xanmeer Crown Crates total).

Best of all, once you’ve earned the Party Planner achievement, you can claim a free Necrom Guard Miraso houseguest from the in-game Crown Store. You can earn this achievement by having three friends visit your home at the same time.

With a free home in the desert, 10 Crown Crates, 500 Seals of Endeavour, and a pet pig, it may be time to return to ESO and log in daily for rewards in the Anniversary Spotlight—Hearth and Home event.

