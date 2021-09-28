It’s crunch time. New World, Amazon’s long-awaited MMO, hits the live servers on Sept. 28. But there’s one final decision still to be made: Should you purchase the standard or the deluxe edition of the game?

The standard edition of New World will set you back a one-time purchase of $39.99. If you happen to pre-order the game, you’ll be entitled to Isabella’s amulet, which weathers attacks and deals additional damage against certain types of enemies, a unique title that you can proudly display to your fellow explorers in Aeternum, a fist bump emote, and three unique guild crests featuring axes, muskets, and armor. If you’re late to the party, you won’t have access to any of these exclusive bonuses.

The deluxe edition of the game, on the other hand, costs $49.99 and comes with a set of cosmetic items, including the Woodsman armor and hatchet skins, which allow you to stand out from the crowd or blend in with the forest, a Mastiff house pet, which can be used to customize your humble abode when you unlock housing at level 20, a rock/paper/scissors emote set, and a downloadable New World digital art book, featuring a collection of concept art from the making of the game.

Deciding between the standard and deluxe editions of New World comes down to your personal preference and, of course, your budget.

If you’re enthusiastic about the game, you’re in it for the long run, and you’re keen on cosmetic items and skins, buy the deluxe edition. If you’re not bothered about skins and you just want to get into the action, level up as fast as possible, and reach the end game, get the standard edition.

Related: Are there microtransactions in New World?

The exclusive items included in the deluxe edition of the game are all cosmetic and have no real bearing on gameplay. Amazon has made sure to avoid the pay-to-win at all costs.

The devs have heard feedback from players and continue to be cautious about the store and how it impacts the game. “We have definitely heard the feedback from players and our focus is we do not want [New World] to be a pay-to-win experience,” Amazon’s creative director David Verfaillie said in a press conference earlier this year.

Deluxe edition

Woodsman armor skin. Stand out from the crowd or blend in with the forest with the Woodsman armor skin

Stand out from the crowd or blend in with the forest with the Woodsman armor skin Woodsman hatchet skin. Complete the Woodsman look with this skin for the versatile hatchet

Complete the Woodsman look with this skin for the versatile hatchet Mastiff house pet. Make your house a home with the Mastiff house pet. Access to housing unlocks at level 20 in-game

Make your house a home with the Mastiff house pet. Access to housing unlocks at level 20 in-game Rock/Paper/Scissors emote set. Rock, Paper, Scissors, a light-hearted game with friends or a tool for making difficult decisions

Rock, Paper, Scissors, a light-hearted game with friends or a tool for making difficult decisions New World digital art book. A collection of incredible concept art from the making of New World

Pre-order bonus content