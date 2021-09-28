How to get your deluxe edition and pre-order items in New World

For those of you that pre-ordered New World or forked out an extra $10 for the deluxe edition of Amazon’s shiny new MMO, you might be wondering how to claim the exclusive content you signed up for.

The deluxe edition of the game costs $49.99 and comes with a set of bonus goodies, including the Woodsman armor and hatchet skins, the Mastiff house pet, the rock/paper/scissors emote set, and the New World digital art book.

If you pre-order the game before it launches on Sept. 28, you’re also entitled to Isabella’s amulet, which weathers attacks and deals additional damage against certain types of supernatural enemies, the unique “Expedition One” title, the fist bump emote, and three guild crests featuring axes, muskets, and armor.

All of the benefits listed above will be automatically applied to your account once the game has launched. If you bought the deluxe edition of New World or pre-ordered it, you’ll find all of your items stashed in your inventory.

You’ll have to wait until level 20 and unlock player housing to access your deluxe edition Mastiff house pet, however, and your digital art book will be delivered to you in the form of downloadable content.

Related: New World won’t be pay-to-win but will include microtransactions, Amazon reveals

Amazon Games has stressed that New World isn’t and won’t be pay-to-win. The focus of the store, according to creative director David Verfaillie, is cosmetics items that you can use to “enhance” the visuals of your characters.

“We have definitely heard the feedback from players and our focus is we do not want [New World] to be a pay-to-win experience,” Verfaillie said in a press conference.

New World rolls out on Sept. 28.