Blue Protocol’s Western release still in limbo as Japanese version launches next month

The long wait is over, but only for Japan.

The Western version of Blue Protocol has been pushed back to 2024, after Bandai Namco revealed that the Japanese version of the game will release in June 2023.

In a live stream on May 23, it was revealed that the Japanese version of Blue Protocol is coming next month, while the Western version has been delayed, leaving the game in limbo without an actual release date. The region will still host a PC Closed Beta test in 2023, however.

I assume this is because of the console versions. pic.twitter.com/iQ8tUMKeIN — Matthew Garbett (@LinkofHyrule89) May 23, 2023

Blue Protocol is being handled by different publishers in different regions, with the western region which comprises North America and Europe under the purvey of Amazon Games. In fact, no region apart from Japan has received a release date, regardless of publisher.

Blue Protocol is an upcoming action MMORPG from Bandai Namco. The game has been in development since 2015 and was announced back in 2019. The game was re-announced during the Game Awards 2022 which spiked interest regarding the game once more.

The game is expected to have five classes at launch: Blade Warden, Twin Striker, Keen Strider, Spell Weaver, and the Foe Breaker, all of which use different weapons and abilities.

For now, western players will have to wait for the release of Blue Protocol in your region. There might be ways to access the Japanese servers as there is still no news regarding region lock or if it’ll need a VPN for you to access it from a different country.

About the author