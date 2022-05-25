Best Scrapper builds in Lost Ark

Scrapper is one of the most versatile Martial Artist subclasses.

The Scrapper is a subclass of Lost Ark‘s Martial Artists. Similar to its other specializations, it’s focused on melee combat and wields a giant gauntlet to smash her foes.

The class’ particularity is her “inverse forms of attacks,” which makes it more challenging to master than other Martial Artist specializations for some players.

She has various buffs and oscillates between Shock and Stamina skills to perform combos. As such, she’s challenging to play efficiently at first, but is rewarding when mastered.

Here are the best builds for the Scrapper on Lost Ark.

Best Scrapper Builds

Shock Training style

The Shock Training style is a bit harder to play than the Taijutsu style. It uses Stamina skills to generate Shock and increase the damage of its skills. Here are the best builds for raiding (single target-oriented), as opposed to Chaos (AoE-oriented).

Raiding build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Charging Blow 4/10 Focus – – Crushing Smite 7/10 Amplified Damage Focus Fierce Tiger Strike 7/10 Amplified Damage Focus – Roundup Sweep 10/10 Swift Preparation Madman Reinforced Hit Death Rattle 10/10 Swift Preparation Single Hit Shock Explosion Chain Destruction 10/10 Endless Rage Tenacity Shaking Ground True Rising Fist 10/10 Endless Rage Objective Hit Dragon’s Fury Supernova 10/10 Swift Preparation Piercing Strike Spinless Hit

It is recommended to go for Specialization first, and then Crit as priority stats with this build. In terms of Engravings, Shock Training is evidently a priority.

Other aggressive ones can be efficient on the Scrapper and depend on your playstyle. Grudge and Ambush Master are safe bets, as well as Adrenaline and Keen Blunt.

Chaos build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Charging Blow 4/10 Furious Strike – – Crushing Smite 4/10 Amplified Damage – – Fierce Tiger Strike 10/10 Amplified Damage Focus Rough Smash Earthquake Chain 10/10 Undying Power Power Strike Giant’s Advance Roundup Sweep 10/10 Swift Preparation Madman Rough Smash Chain Destruction 10/10 Endless Rage Tenacity Shaking Ground True Rising Fist 10/10 Lightning Fist Air Raid Giant’s Advance Supernova 10/10 Swift Preparation Piercing Strike Spinless Hit

Earthquake Chain and Roundup Sweep are taken on this build to inflict more AoE damage. The Tripods such as Lightning Fists are also powerful for Chaos since this one inflicts damage over time on multiple targets. Otherwise, your playstyle won’t change much.

When it comes to Engravings and Runes, you won’t have to optimize them since Chaos is pretty easy in the game, compared to high-end raids such as Argos or Valtan.

Taijutsu style

This playstyle is more straightforward than Shock Training; it mainly uses Stamina skills, and only one or two Shock skills only to reduce its level. As such, the players don’t need to oscillate between both kinds of attacks.

Raiding build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Earthquake Chain 4/10 Undying Power – – Instant Hit 10/10 Wide Hit Counter Effect Tracking Instinct Dragon Advent 10/10 Moment of Truth Conflagration Attack Great Destruction Iron Cannon Blow 10/10 Overflowing Power Quick Preparation Advance Enhancement Battering Fists 10/10 Capture Opportunity Red Explosion Berserk Continuous Push 10/10 Vital Point Hit Moment of Truth Violent Advance Judgment 4/10 Amplified Damage – – Death Rattle 10/10 Quick Preparation Single Hit Shock Explosion

Shock skills here are only used to reduce the resource because their damage is reduced by your Engravings, which increase the damage of Stamina skills instead.

For this build, Swiftness is the main stat to empower, with Crit as the second one. As for Engravings, the first one to get is evidently Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu, as well as other aggressive Engravings such as Grudge, Keen Blunt, and Adrenaline, depending on your playstyle.

Chaos build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Charging Blow 4/10 Furious Strike – – Fierce Tiger Strike 7/10 Amplified Damage Pounce – Dragon Advent 10/10 Moment of Truth Wide Hit Advent of the Black Dragon Earthquake Chain 10/10 Undying Power Power Strike Giant’s Advance Battering Fists 10/10 Capture Opportunity Red Explosion Berserk Continuous Push 10/10 Vital Point Hit Moment of Truth Violent Advance Chain of Resonance 10/10 Quick Preparation Rugged Chain Thrashing Resonance Chain Destruction 7/10 Endless Rage Dynamic Absorption –

This build is similar to the Raid one, but with more AoE potential using more AoE skills, and range-increasing Tripods such as Wide Hit and Giant’s Advance.

Similar to the Shock Training Chaos build, there is no need to optimize Engravings and Runes to get the most of AoE modes.