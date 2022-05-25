Best Scrapper builds in Lost Ark

Scrapper is one of the most versatile Martial Artist subclasses.

Image via Smilegate

The Scrapper is a subclass of Lost Ark‘s Martial Artists. Similar to its other specializations, it’s focused on melee combat and wields a giant gauntlet to smash her foes.

The class’ particularity is her “inverse forms of attacks,” which makes it more challenging to master than other Martial Artist specializations for some players.

She has various buffs and oscillates between Shock and Stamina skills to perform combos. As such, she’s challenging to play efficiently at first, but is rewarding when mastered.

Here are the best builds for the Scrapper on Lost Ark.

Related: The best DPS classes on Lost Ark

Best Scrapper Builds

Shock Training style

The Shock Training style is a bit harder to play than the Taijutsu style. It uses Stamina skills to generate Shock and increase the damage of its skills. Here are the best builds for raiding (single target-oriented), as opposed to Chaos (AoE-oriented).

Raiding build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Charging Blow4/10Focus
Crushing Smite7/10Amplified DamageFocus
Fierce Tiger Strike7/10Amplified DamageFocus
Roundup Sweep10/10Swift PreparationMadmanReinforced Hit
Death Rattle10/10Swift PreparationSingle HitShock Explosion
Chain Destruction10/10Endless RageTenacityShaking Ground
True Rising Fist10/10Endless RageObjective HitDragon’s Fury
Supernova10/10Swift PreparationPiercing StrikeSpinless Hit

It is recommended to go for Specialization first, and then Crit as priority stats with this build. In terms of Engravings, Shock Training is evidently a priority.

Other aggressive ones can be efficient on the Scrapper and depend on your playstyle. Grudge and Ambush Master are safe bets, as well as Adrenaline and Keen Blunt.

Chaos build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Charging Blow4/10Furious Strike
Crushing Smite4/10Amplified Damage
Fierce Tiger Strike10/10Amplified DamageFocusRough Smash
Earthquake Chain10/10Undying PowerPower StrikeGiant’s Advance
Roundup Sweep10/10Swift PreparationMadmanRough Smash
Chain Destruction10/10Endless RageTenacityShaking Ground
True Rising Fist10/10Lightning FistAir RaidGiant’s Advance
Supernova10/10Swift PreparationPiercing StrikeSpinless Hit

Earthquake Chain and Roundup Sweep are taken on this build to inflict more AoE damage. The Tripods such as Lightning Fists are also powerful for Chaos since this one inflicts damage over time on multiple targets. Otherwise, your playstyle won’t change much.

When it comes to Engravings and Runes, you won’t have to optimize them since Chaos is pretty easy in the game, compared to high-end raids such as Argos or Valtan.

Taijutsu style

This playstyle is more straightforward than Shock Training; it mainly uses Stamina skills, and only one or two Shock skills only to reduce its level. As such, the players don’t need to oscillate between both kinds of attacks.

Raiding build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Earthquake Chain4/10Undying Power
Instant Hit10/10Wide HitCounter EffectTracking Instinct
Dragon Advent10/10Moment of TruthConflagration AttackGreat Destruction
Iron Cannon Blow10/10Overflowing PowerQuick PreparationAdvance Enhancement
Battering Fists10/10Capture OpportunityRed ExplosionBerserk
Continuous Push10/10Vital Point HitMoment of TruthViolent Advance
Judgment4/10Amplified Damage
Death Rattle10/10Quick PreparationSingle HitShock Explosion

Shock skills here are only used to reduce the resource because their damage is reduced by your Engravings, which increase the damage of Stamina skills instead.

For this build, Swiftness is the main stat to empower, with Crit as the second one. As for Engravings, the first one to get is evidently Ultimate Skill: Taijutsu, as well as other aggressive Engravings such as Grudge, Keen Blunt, and Adrenaline, depending on your playstyle.

Chaos build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Charging Blow4/10Furious Strike
Fierce Tiger Strike7/10Amplified DamagePounce
Dragon Advent10/10Moment of TruthWide HitAdvent of the Black Dragon
Earthquake Chain10/10Undying PowerPower StrikeGiant’s Advance
Battering Fists10/10Capture OpportunityRed ExplosionBerserk
Continuous Push10/10Vital Point HitMoment of TruthViolent Advance
Chain of Resonance10/10Quick PreparationRugged ChainThrashing Resonance
Chain Destruction7/10Endless RageDynamic Absorption

This build is similar to the Raid one, but with more AoE potential using more AoE skills, and range-increasing Tripods such as Wide Hit and Giant’s Advance.

Similar to the Shock Training Chaos build, there is no need to optimize Engravings and Runes to get the most of AoE modes.