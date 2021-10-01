Amazon is working ‘around the clock’ to add as many New World servers as possible

The devs doing everything they can to stablize queue times.

Amazon is continuing to add New World servers and expand the capacity of the existing worlds.

Since the open-world MMO launched on Sept. 27, Amazon has “more than doubled” the number of servers, according to a post on social media. The developers have been “working around the clock” to add additional servers to the game and will continue to do so until queue times have been stabilized.

In what has come as a surprise to the developers, the game has been flooded with new players desperate to play the game. Over a million players entered New World on launch, “translating into long queues,” according to Amazon

On Sept. 30, New World peaked at over concurrent 750,000 players, just below Valve’s long-standing tactical shooter CS:GO, according to Steam’s game stats.

Amazon’s “sole focus” is to get everyone logging in and playing as quickly as possible. To ensure that players can find an open world, Amazon will be offering the opportunity for all players to “relocate” their characters to a new server for free in the next couple of weeks.

“We are also working hard on a feature that will allow you to transfer your characters to a different server, so if you choose one now just to get up and playing, you can make a different choice later to play on a server with your friends,” Amazon said.