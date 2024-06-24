Forgot password
All Tarisland Twitch drops and how to claim them

Most have gone already.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 05:39 am

Tarisland Twitch Drops are here, but you must act fast to get one for yourself because only a few items are available.

From June 21 to July 18, you can watch any Tarisland streamer on Twitch for a set period of time to get access to unique items that won’t be available anywhere else. These include a mount, a pet, and a hat.

All Tarisland Twitch drops

tarisland twitch drops
Three drops, but one is gone already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tarisland has three Twitch drops, but one of them is already gone. These include:

  • Bunny Wants Candy (Pet): claimed after watching Tarisland Twitch streamers for two hours.
  • Friendly Duck (Hat): claimed after watching Tarisland Twitch streamers for five hours.
  • Reindeer (Mount): was available at one point for watching Tarisland Twitch streamers for eight hours but has since been fully claimed and is now no longer available.

How to claim Tarisland Twitch drops

To claim your Twitch Drops for Tarisland, head over to Tarisland’s official website and link your Twitch account to your Tarisland account.

Only watch streamers after connecting your Tarisland and Twitch accounts to make sure you get the drops. You can claim rewards in your Twitch inventory, which can be redeemed by entering a code in-game to get your goodies.

Only a limited amount of each item is available, so if you don’t act fast, you might miss out on one of the three items altogether. The Reindeer mount sold out on the first day Twitch drops went live, so who knows how long it’ll take for the other two items to disappear.

