Lost Ark’s latest major update, “Under the Arekesian,” has brought Event Guardians, the Pet Ranch in the Stronghold, a Summer event called Maharaka Festival, and many skins to the game.

Players will have to wait for one more month before seeing significant new gameplay features, however, since no new dungeon, Guardian, or class is coming with August’s major update.

The shop has received a significant update with a lot of new items to purchase, mainly skins, but also pets such as the Shiba Inu. Here are all the skins coming with the latest major update in Lost Ark.

All new skins in Lost Ark’s Under the Arkesian Sun update

All the skins coming in Lost Ark’s shop update will only be available for a limited period of time, disappearing on Sept. 28.

Wingsuit Armor, Neon weapons

Image via Smilegate

Wingsuit bikes

Image via Smilegate

These shiny, modern-style bikes will suit the theme of the new Stronghold decorations, as players will be able to build races in this feature.

Spring Dream weapons

Image via Smilegate

Players will also be able to buy new Stronghold decorations, on the theme of car races. With these decorations, customized races can be built on the player’s Island.