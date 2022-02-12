All Mokoko seeds locations in Loghill in Lost Ark

You won't be able to get all of them early in the game.

Completionists may be happy to know that there are numerous collectibles in Lost Ark, at all levels and in all areas. Just look at the Collectible tab in the Welcome Challenge menu, and you’ll see how much effort you’ll have to put in to complete all of those challenges.

The first kind of collectible items you’ll find in the game are Mokoko seeds, which are scattered throughout the entire world. You’ll find the first ones in Prideholme, and then eight more in Loghill, the first wild area you will discover in Lost Ark.

Here is the location of all Mokoko seeds in Loghill.

All Mokoko seeds locations in Loghill

There are eight Mokoko seeds scattered in Loghill. You will likely encounter some directly on your path, but some others are hidden deeper and you can miss them.

Screengrab via Smilegate

The two Mokoko seeds in the Archbishop Statue Ruins and the one in the Fogwoods Crypt are the most challenging to find.

Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate

The seeds in the Ruins are only accessible via the function Jump, because they’re hidden behind a wall. You’ll only get this option if all monsters around it are eliminated. Once it’s done, you should see a yellow arrow appearing on the ground, near the tree, offering you to Jump. Then, head behind the wall and look for the Interact button for both of them.

The seed in the Fogwoods Crypt will only be available later in the game, when you’ll have discovered more areas further down the line. The seed is hidden behind a wall of plants and you can’t destroy it without the Song of Minuet, which you’ll get later in the main story. Just remember it’s there and that you’ll have to come back later to get it.