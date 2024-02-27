Who is on the cover of MLB The Show 24?

Like other sports-sim franchises, San Diego Studio pays tribute to a different baseball player for every MLB The Show cover, and this year’s cover athlete is the son of a Hall of Fame member.

MLB The Show 24 launches on March 19 for all platforms except PC, and puts New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter in the spotlight, with players able to relive all The Captain’s most iconic moments during his remarkable run in the pinstripes. That said, Jeter will get plenty of shine, but San Diego Studio made a current player its cover athlete.

Who is the cover athlete of MLB The Show 24?

The cover for MLB The Show 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. The powerful first baseman had his best season in 2021, hitting 48 home runs and finishing second in the AL MVP vote. Guerrero Jr. followed that season with two straight all-star game appearances, but has since failed to eclipse 40 home runs after that remarkable breakout season.

After two straight Wild Card round losses, Toronto will be looking to right the ship and make a deep postseason run with its talented young core and loaded pitching staff. However, that is easier said than done when considering the AL East will most likely be one of the most difficult divisions in baseball.

Looking at previous MLB The Show covers, Shohei Ohtani starred in 2022, and Miami’s Jazz Chisholm was featured in 2023. Baseball fans predicted either Ozzie Albies or Jose Ramirez would get the nod for MLB The Show 24 after appearing in promotional videos, but San Diego Studios ultimately surprised everyone by going with the Blue Jays star.