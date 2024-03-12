MLB The Show 24 soundtrack: All tracks and artists

When you’re playing MLB The Show 24, you want to hear a good soundtrack while you navigate the menus or scout the latest talent in Franchise mode. If you want to know what you’ll be listening to, here’s the full MLB The Show 24 soundtrack.
It might sound weird to some, but the soundtrack to sports games is incredibly important. I can’t even begin to name how many bands and artists I have discovered from FIFA games over the years, so the hope is that MLB The Show 24‘s soundtrack is just as good as some of those classic FIFA titles.
Here’s every track and artist you’ll hear when MLB The Show releases.
Every song and artist in MLB The Show 24
There are 71 songs on the soundtrack this year, which we’ve compiled for you below.
|Artist(s)
|Song
|indie tribe, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg
|ACT
|Curren$y
|Airborne Aquariam
|Phoenix, BENEE, Pusha T, Chad Hugo
|All Eyes on Me
|Jenevieve
|Baby Powder
|KAROL G
|BICHOTAG
|Marlena Shaw
|California Soul
|Eladio Carrion, Milo j
|La Cancion Feliz Del Disco
|Feid
|CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
|Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny
|Coco Chanel
|
|Aaron May
|Cream
|IDLES, LCD Soundsystem
|Dancer
|Stevie Wonder
|Do I Do
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Excursions
|Jay Electronica
|Exhibit C
|Naughty By Nature
|Feel Me Flow
|Roosevelt
|Feels Right
|Fiddlehead
|Fifteen to Infinity
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Find a Way
|REASON, Ab-Soul
|Flick It Up
|
|Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk
|Fly the Coop
|Black Pumas
|Gemini Sun
|Big K.R.I.T., CeeLo Green, Sleepy Brown
|Get Up 2 Come Down
|Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak, T.Nava
|Gidget
|CARRTOONS, Nigel Hall
|Groceries
|Joey Valance & Brae
|HOOLIGANG
|Al Green
|How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
|Citizen
|Hyper Trophy
|James Brown
|It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
|ZZ Top
|Just Got Paid
|
|Babyface, Ella Mai
|Keeps On Fallin’
|Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Brray
|LOKERA
|Camp Lo
|Luchini AKA This Is It
|Gary Clark Jr.
|Maktub
|Kula Shaker
|Natural Magick
|Yung Gravy, bbno$, Freddie Dredd, BABY GRAVY
|Nightmare on Peachtree Street
|Lovejoy
|Normal People Things
|Makura Rothman
|The One and Only
|Priya Ragu
|One Way Ticket
|ZEV
|Parachute
|
|Flowdan, Lil Baby, Skrillex
|Pepper
|Ari Lennox
|Pressure
|Big K.R.I.T.
|Rhode Clean
|Little Brother
|Say It Again
|Play-N-Skillz, Gente De Zona, Dale Pututi
|Somos Latinos
|Momma
|Sunday
|Phonte
|Sweet You
|2 Chainz
|Threat 2 Society
|Brittany Howard
|What Now
|Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Brand
|The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
|
|Arkells, Cold War Kids
|Past Life
|Viagra Boys
|Ain’t Nice
|MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort
|Big Subwoofer
|Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco
|Complicated
|Spoon
|Feels Alright
|Cozz
|Higher Power
|The Record Company
|How High
|Tom Morello, Barns Courtney
|Human
|Eddie Vedder
|Invincible
|Band of Horses
|Lights
|
|Robert Finley
|Make Me Feel Alright
|James BKS, Q-Tip, IDRIS, Little Simz
|New Breed
|Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike
|Lower Case (no cap)
|Rich Brian
|New Tooth
|Keys N Krates, Haviah Mighty
|Pull Up
|KEVVO
|R Sport
|Nana, Kent Jamz
|Real Real
|Kavinsky, Cautious Clay
|Renegade
|Cordae, Lil Wayne
|Sinister
|Airways
|Slow Up
|Dune Rats
|UP
|Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti
|When We Move
If you want to listen to the soundtrack before release, use the Spotify playlist below.
