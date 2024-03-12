MLB The Show 24 soundtrack: All tracks and artists

When you’re playing MLB The Show 24, you want to hear a good soundtrack while you navigate the menus or scout the latest talent in Franchise mode. If you want to know what you’ll be listening to, here’s the full MLB The Show 24 soundtrack.

It might sound weird to some, but the soundtrack to sports games is incredibly important. I can’t even begin to name how many bands and artists I have discovered from FIFA games over the years, so the hope is that MLB The Show 24‘s soundtrack is just as good as some of those classic FIFA titles.

Here’s every track and artist you’ll hear when MLB The Show releases.

Image via San Diego Studio

Every song and artist in MLB The Show 24

There are 71 songs on the soundtrack this year, which we’ve compiled for you below.

Artist(s) Song indie tribe, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg ACT Curren$y Airborne Aquariam Phoenix, BENEE, Pusha T, Chad Hugo All Eyes on Me Jenevieve Baby Powder KAROL G BICHOTAG Marlena Shaw California Soul Eladio Carrion, Milo j La Cancion Feliz Del Disco Feid CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny Coco Chanel Aaron May Cream IDLES, LCD Soundsystem Dancer Stevie Wonder Do I Do A Tribe Called Quest Excursions Jay Electronica Exhibit C Naughty By Nature Feel Me Flow Roosevelt Feels Right Fiddlehead Fifteen to Infinity A Tribe Called Quest Find a Way REASON, Ab-Soul Flick It Up Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk Fly the Coop Black Pumas Gemini Sun Big K.R.I.T., CeeLo Green, Sleepy Brown Get Up 2 Come Down Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak, T.Nava Gidget CARRTOONS, Nigel Hall Groceries Joey Valance & Brae HOOLIGANG Al Green How Can You Mend a Broken Heart Citizen Hyper Trophy James Brown It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World ZZ Top Just Got Paid Babyface, Ella Mai Keeps On Fallin’ Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, Brray LOKERA Camp Lo Luchini AKA This Is It Gary Clark Jr. Maktub Kula Shaker Natural Magick Yung Gravy, bbno$, Freddie Dredd, BABY GRAVY Nightmare on Peachtree Street Lovejoy Normal People Things Makura Rothman The One and Only Priya Ragu One Way Ticket ZEV Parachute Flowdan, Lil Baby, Skrillex Pepper Ari Lennox Pressure Big K.R.I.T. Rhode Clean Little Brother Say It Again Play-N-Skillz, Gente De Zona, Dale Pututi Somos Latinos Momma Sunday Phonte Sweet You 2 Chainz Threat 2 Society Brittany Howard What Now Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Brand The World (Is Going Up In Flames) Arkells, Cold War Kids Past Life Viagra Boys Ain’t Nice MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort Big Subwoofer Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco Complicated Spoon Feels Alright Cozz Higher Power The Record Company How High Tom Morello, Barns Courtney Human Eddie Vedder Invincible Band of Horses Lights Robert Finley Make Me Feel Alright James BKS, Q-Tip, IDRIS, Little Simz New Breed Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike Lower Case (no cap) Rich Brian New Tooth Keys N Krates, Haviah Mighty Pull Up KEVVO R Sport Nana, Kent Jamz Real Real Kavinsky, Cautious Clay Renegade Cordae, Lil Wayne Sinister Airways Slow Up Dune Rats UP Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti When We Move

If you want to listen to the soundtrack before release, use the Spotify playlist below.

