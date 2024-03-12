Category:
MLB The Show

MLB The Show 24 soundtrack: All tracks and artists

The soundtrack to your game.
Matt Porter
Published: Mar 12, 2024 08:29 am
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushes the crowd during his home run trot in MLB The Show 24.
When you’re playing MLB The Show 24, you want to hear a good soundtrack while you navigate the menus or scout the latest talent in Franchise mode. If you want to know what you’ll be listening to, here’s the full MLB The Show 24 soundtrack.

It might sound weird to some, but the soundtrack to sports games is incredibly important. I can’t even begin to name how many bands and artists I have discovered from FIFA games over the years, so the hope is that MLB The Show 24‘s soundtrack is just as good as some of those classic FIFA titles.

Here’s every track and artist you’ll hear when MLB The Show releases.

Jeter MLB The Show 24
Good music, good vibes, good hits. Image via San Diego Studio

Every song and artist in MLB The Show 24

There are 71 songs on the soundtrack this year, which we’ve compiled for you below.

Artist(s)Song
indie tribe, nobigdyl, Jon Keith, Mogli the IceburgACT
Curren$yAirborne Aquariam
Phoenix, BENEE, Pusha T, Chad HugoAll Eyes on Me
JenevieveBaby Powder
KAROL GBICHOTAG
Marlena ShawCalifornia Soul
Eladio Carrion, Milo jLa Cancion Feliz Del Disco
FeidCHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
Eladio Carrion, Bad BunnyCoco Chanel
Aaron MayCream
IDLES, LCD SoundsystemDancer
Stevie WonderDo I Do
A Tribe Called QuestExcursions
Jay ElectronicaExhibit C
Naughty By NatureFeel Me Flow
RooseveltFeels Right
FiddleheadFifteen to Infinity
A Tribe Called QuestFind a Way
REASON, Ab-SoulFlick It Up
Big K.R.I.T., Girl TalkFly the Coop
Black PumasGemini Sun
Big K.R.I.T., CeeLo Green, Sleepy BrownGet Up 2 Come Down
Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak, T.NavaGidget
CARRTOONS, Nigel HallGroceries
Joey Valance & BraeHOOLIGANG
Al GreenHow Can You Mend a Broken Heart
CitizenHyper Trophy
James BrownIt’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World
ZZ TopJust Got Paid
Babyface, Ella MaiKeeps On Fallin’
Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno, BrrayLOKERA
Camp LoLuchini AKA This Is It
Gary Clark Jr. Maktub
Kula ShakerNatural Magick
Yung Gravy, bbno$, Freddie Dredd, BABY GRAVYNightmare on Peachtree Street
LovejoyNormal People Things
Makura RothmanThe One and Only
Priya RaguOne Way Ticket
ZEVParachute
Flowdan, Lil Baby, SkrillexPepper
Ari LennoxPressure
Big K.R.I.T.Rhode Clean
Little BrotherSay It Again
Play-N-Skillz, Gente De Zona, Dale PututiSomos Latinos
MommaSunday
PhonteSweet You
2 ChainzThreat 2 Society
Brittany HowardWhat Now
Charles Bradley, Menahan Street BrandThe World (Is Going Up In Flames)
Arkells, Cold War KidsPast Life
Viagra BoysAin’t Nice
MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hortBig Subwoofer
Winston Surfshirt, Young FrancoComplicated
SpoonFeels Alright
CozzHigher Power
The Record CompanyHow High
Tom Morello, Barns CourtneyHuman
Eddie VedderInvincible
Band of HorsesLights
Robert FinleyMake Me Feel Alright
James BKS, Q-Tip, IDRIS, Little SimzNew Breed
Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer MikeLower Case (no cap)
Rich BrianNew Tooth
Keys N Krates, Haviah MightyPull Up
KEVVOR Sport
Nana, Kent JamzReal Real
Kavinsky, Cautious ClayRenegade
Cordae, Lil WayneSinister
AirwaysSlow Up
Dune RatsUP
Common, Black Thought, Seun KutiWhen We Move

If you want to listen to the soundtrack before release, use the Spotify playlist below.

For more, check out all the MLB The Show 24 overall player ratings.

