MLB The Show 24: How to earn stubs fast

There are several ways to earn stubs in MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty, but some methods have proven more efficient than others.

Recommended Videos

Stubs are the in-game currency for MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty. They can be used to purchase individual player cards, packs, or other unlockables as you try to assemble the best team possible. Players can earn stubs in any game mode, but for the Diamond Dynasty fans out there, here are a few tips and tricks for getting them quicker.

How to earn stubs fast and free in MLB The Show 24

Flip cards on the market

Flipping cards on MLB The Show 24’s community market requires patience and a keen eye for card value, but it is one of, if not the best way to earn Stubs.

There are websites like ShowZone which monitor the best cards day-to-day to flip and make quick Stubs from. Here is a step-by-step process of flipping cards.

Open up the Marketplace Select Filter and search for the player Select Buy/Sell Options, then click Buy Pick Create Buy Order and set the price to exactly one less than the current lowest listing

You won’t need to wait too long once you place a Buy Order, as cards constantly fly off the market towards the beginning of a game’s life cycle.

Complete the Nation Of Baseball Conquest map

Sit back and put a show on in the background. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conquest challenges players to defeat CPU opponents in three-inning matches and take over territories in a turn-based strategy mini-game. Once you get used to the game mode, it’s pretty straightforward and doesn’t require much strategy. While completing a Conquest, challenges and matches are a quick and easy way to earn stubs. The Nation Of Baseball Conquest map tasks players with defeating all 30 teams and conquering a territory in the shape of the United States. Every game takes around 15 minutes, so this Conquest will take around seven and a half hours to complete, but the stub and XP rewards are too good to pass up.

Play Showdown

The Team Affinity Showdown is repeatable in MLB The Show 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showdowns provide a great way to earn stubs quickly. Players draft a team and complete challenges until they eventually face off against a superstar in the final challenge. Some Showdowns come with a small entry fee, so there is a little bit of a risk involved, but 300 per Stubs per challenge more than justifies an entry.

Complete Programs

Programs constantly get refreshed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing Programs not only earns event XP, which earns new players, but it’s also an easy way to rack up Stubs. For most Programs, reaching new levels comes with Stubs bonuses. The best part is, you can earn XP outside of Diamond Dynasty in other modes such as Road to The Show and Franchise.

Collect and exchange cards

As you complete Programs, finish challenges, and build up an extensive card collection, there are plenty of ways to earn Stubs with the cards you have. By going into the Collect tab in Diamond Dynasty, you can collect players, equipment items, uniforms, and more to earn Stubs.

Once you submit cards you can no longer sell them, but the rewards are worth it. The Show also has a feature that allows you to exchange players for silver or gold ones, though we don’t recommend doing Exchanges. The reward rarely equates to what you give up in return.

You can always purchase Stubs with real money, but these are all the best ways to earn Stubs without needing to spend a dime.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more