MLB The Show 24 best third basemen ranked: Top 10 player ratings

Third base isn’t necessarily a loaded position in MLB The Show 24, but plenty of talented players are worth watching throughout the season to see how their ratings fluctuate.

Unlike with premier positions like outfielders or first basemen, third base might require you to do a little more digging to find some diamonds for the third corner of your diamond. Let’s jump right into the list of best third basemen in MLB The Show 24.

Top 10 third basemen in MLB The Show 24

Will Austin Riley be the best third-baseman in baseball again? Image via San Diego Studio

Here are the top ten rated third basemen in MLB The Show 24.

Austin Riley (96 overall) Manny Machado (91 overall) Jose Ramirez (90 overall) Rafael Devers (87 overall) Nolan Arenado (86 overall) Isaac Paredes (84 overall) Royce Lewis (84 overall) Jake Burger (83 overall) Matt Chapman (81 overall) Ke’Bryan Hayes (81 overall)

Austin Riley remains the king of third basemen in MLB The Show 24, and numbers don’t lie. Riley has only missed one game over the past three seasons, hit more than 32 home runs each time, and received NL MVP votes. Next up, Jose Ramirez has become a beacon of consistency in Cleveland and never fails to deliver at the plate. In an otherwise bleak season for Boston, Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers had a strong year and could reach even higher heights in 2024.

Staying in the AL East, Isaac Paredes deserves some recognition for his breakout season with Tampa Bay, in which he hit 31 home runs and scored 98 runs. The same can be said about Royce Lewis, who truly shined in his second season on the big stage with Minnesota. And fans probably didn’t expect it, but Jake Burger went on to become one of the best acquisitions of the trade deadline, as the otherwise innocuous third basemen helped lead Miami to a playoff berth.

Somewhat down seasons for Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado scared fans who have grown accustomed to their dominance in the hot corner, but players have all the talent in the world to come back strong in 2024.