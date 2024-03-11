MLB The Show 24 best shortstops ranked: Top 10 player ratings

Young rising stars and seasoned veterans fill out a stacked top 10 group of shortstops in MLB The Show 24.

San Diego Studio unveiled official ratings for the top five players of every team in MLB The Show 24. Most of baseball’s superstars play in the outfield, but fans could strongly argue that shortstop is the next strongest position. Let’s look at the best shortstops in MLB The Show 24.

Top 10 shortstops in MLB The Show 24

There are plenty of good shortstops in MLB The Show 24. Image via San Diego Studio

Corey Seager (98 overall) Trea Turner (92 overall) Fransisco Lindor (92 overall) Bobby Witt Jr. (92 overall) Bo Bichette (89 overall) Dansby Swanson (88 overall) Gunnar Henderson (87 overall) Ha-seong Kim (87 overall) Carlos Correa (84 overall) Willy Adames (84 overall)

To cap off a tremendous regular season, Corey Seager spearheaded the Texas Rangers’ 2023 championship run and won his second World Series MVP award. Seager hit three home runs in the finals series and led baseball in on-base percentage last season. Meanwhile, Trea Turner had a sluggish and worrying start to the season. However, everything turned around when Turner received a standing ovation from Phillies fans, sparking a massive resurgence.

In an otherwise bleak season for Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr. avoided a sophomore slump and instead cemented his place as one of the best shortstops in baseball. The Royals responded by rewarding the franchise cornerstone player with an 11-year contract that could reach up to $377 million.

On the other hand, Minnesota signed Carlos Correa on a 6-year $200 million after multiple teams passed due to medical concerns, and the gamble didn’t pay off. In 2023, Correa had a disappointing 1.4 WAR and failed to make an impact on either side of the ball, resulting in a rating downgrade.

Lastly, Gunnar Henderson deserves praise for being one of the most exciting young talents in baseball. All eyes will be on him and the Orioles in 2024.