MLB The Show 24 best catchers ranked: Top 10 player ratings

MLB The Show 24 players will have to hope for upgrades throughout the season, as there aren’t too many high-rated pitchers on day one.

Out of every MLB The Show 24 position, catchers don’t jump off the page as a group with much to offer in terms of adding high-quality players to Diamond Dynasty or Franchise mode rosters. In saying that, there are a few catchers worth monitoring.

Top 10 catcher ratings in MLB The Show 24

The top three catchers remain unchanged for another year. Image via San Diego Studio

Adley Rutschman (91 overall) Sean Murphy (89 overall) J.T. Realmuto (87 overall) William Contreras (86 overall) Cal Raleigh (84 overall) Wilson Contreras (84 overall) Travis d’Arnaud (83 overall) Danny Jansen (80 overall) Alejandro Kirk (80 overall) Tyler Stephenson (78 overall)

Sean Murphy and J.T. Realmuto’s core characteristics are consistent defense and an above-league-average bat. Neither catcher will light the league on fire with their offensive abilities, but they can be everyday players who consistently perform. Meanwhile, Adley Rutschman has shown signs of improving on offense in both years of his career, and fans expect another major leap in 2024. Making a 25 year-old the highest rated catcher in MLB The Show 24 might come as a surprise, but Rutschman has already proved he is an elite player.

The problem comes when you look past the three best catchers in baseball. San Diego Studio didn’t hold back, and there’s a massive drop-off in player ratings after the first few names. In Diamond Dynasty, players can turn to legend and flashback cards with higher ratings. And there are also players that have catcher as an alternative position, even if they don’t primarily operate behind the plate. But, for Franchise players, it’ll be a struggle to find value at the position unless you use one of the few best players or develop a new rising star.