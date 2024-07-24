Where to find Lost Pearl in Minecraft Aqua Axolotls Challenge

Minecraft added 15 challenges that earn you unique rewards to celebrate the game’s 15th anniversary. The Aqua Axolotls challenge asks you to find the Lost Pearl hidden in a water pool.

Here’s all the information you need to find the Lost Pearl in the MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party event.

Minecraft MCC Party Lost Pearl location

Without the Aqua Axolotl Beanie, you can’t collect the Lost Pearl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Minecraft MCC Party, the Lost Pearl is hidden in the third and final stage of Grid Runners. When you unlock the final stage’s gate, you can see the Lost Pearl in a bubble to your left in the water pool before the finish line. You must equip the Aqua Axolotl Beanie before starting the mini-game to pick up the pearl.

The Aqua Axolotl Beanie is available between Sands of Time and Meltdown in the Mascot Hat store. You need 250 coins to purchase it. To equip the beanie, open your Cosmetic Chest right next to the Teleport Map.

The pearl is hidden in the final stage of the Grid Runners, so you must complete the mini-game to get to it. There are three primary tasks you need to finish to unlock the gates and reach the finish line in Grid Runners:

Defeat three waves of monsters: When you pass through the first gate, you get a sword to battle the beasts. Monsters spawn in three waves, and you must defeat them to unlock the second gate. Simply spam your attack on the monsters to beat them. Copy two paintings: The second stage features two paintings on your right and left and two empty canvases. You need to paint on the empty canvases and copy the existing painting using the paint buckets. Gather the ingredients and bake a cake: The third room requires you to gather ingredients like milk and eggs from the cows on the small farm. You must deposit the ingredients at the center of the room where the cake is baked.

Each task is easy to complete, given you’re working with a few other players in the lobby. When you unlock the final gate and collect the Lost Pearl, all you need to do is run toward the finish line, and you’ll complete Grid Runners.

Collecting the Lost Pearl earns you the Aqua Axolotl Head Character Creator Item. You can equip it to transform your character’s head into an Axolotl. To unlock the MC Championship Cape, you must complete all 15 challenges, including the Mystery Cave challenge, which has a new puzzle every day.

