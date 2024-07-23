Image Credit: Bethesda
Ace Race in MCC x Minecraft 15th anniversary event lobby
All MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party challenges and how to complete them

Earn the rewards.
Nikhil Bahuguna
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 05:09 am

Minecraft partnered with Noxcrew to celebrate its 15th anniversary by introducing 15 challenges designed to test your skills. Each challenge offers a reward upon completion, and when you finish all 15 challenges, you earn the MC Championship Cape.

Here’s how to complete all MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party challenges.

How to complete all Minecraft MCC Party 2024 challenges

Grid Runners main lobby in Minecraft 15th anniversary event
Tap the controller in the main lobby to join the queue.

The MCC Party challenges are only available through Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition. You can see the option to join the event on the home screen. Upon joining, you can see many big structures with names on top, like Sands of Time and Ace Race. You must play these mini-games to complete the challenges; you can play them by teleporting through the portal at each entrance.

Here are all the MCC x Minecraft 15th anniversary party challenges:

ChallengesHow to completeRewards
Red RabbitsWear the Red Rabbits Beanie and run over a Launch Pad 50 times in the Ace RaceRed Rabbits Head Character Creator Item
Orange OcelotsWear the Orange Ocelots Beanie and run over 100 Speed Boosts in the Ace RaceOrange Ocelots Head Character Creator Item
Yellow YaksWear the Yellow Yaks Beanie and defeat 350 frozen enemies in the MeltdownYellow Yaks Head Character Creator Item
Lime LlamasWear the Lime Llamas Beanie and give out 10 Gifting Boxes, which can be purchased from the Toy Vendor. Look for a white cart board in the main lobby to find the shop. Every Gifting Box is worth 100 coins.Lime Llamas Head Character Creator Item
Green GeckosWear the Green Geckos Beanie and paint 200 blocks in the “Copy the Painting” challenge in Grid RunnersGreen Geckos Head Character Creator Item
Cyan CoyotesWear the Cyan Coyotes Beanie and collect 75 Coin Piles in Sands of Time or MeltdownCyan Coyotes Head Character Creator Item
Aqua AxolotlsWear the Aqua Axolotls Beanie and find the Lost Peal hidden in a water pool.Aqua Axolotls Head Character Creator Item
Blue BatsWear the Blue Bats Beanie and collect 100 sand in the Sands of TimeBlue Bats Head Character Creator Item
Purple PandasWear the Purple Pandas Beanie and place 200 ingredients in the “Bake the Cake” challenge in Grid RunnersPurple Pandas Head Character Creator Item
Pink ParrotsWear the Pink Parrots Beanie and run through Elytra Gates 25 times in the Ace RacePink Parrots Head Character Creator Item
Grid RunnersCinokete a Grid Runners mini-game“Ride to Victory” Emote
Sands of TimeSurvive for two minutes in Sands of Time and successfully escape“Victory Cartwheel” Emote
Meltdown Survive until the third room in Meltdown“Flying Chicken” Emote
Ace RaceComplete a course in Ace Race“Kiss the Crowd” Emote
Mystery CaveComplete all seven painted puzzle challengesMCC Crown Character Creator Item

You can also teleport to the main lobbies of the mini-games using the Teleport Map. The MCC Party event ends on Aug. 4 at 5pm CT, so ensure you complete the challenges for exclusive rewards before time runs out.

