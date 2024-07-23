All MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party challenges and how to complete them

Minecraft partnered with Noxcrew to celebrate its 15th anniversary by introducing 15 challenges designed to test your skills. Each challenge offers a reward upon completion, and when you finish all 15 challenges, you earn the MC Championship Cape.

Here’s how to complete all MCC x Minecraft 15th Anniversary Party challenges.

How to complete all Minecraft MCC Party 2024 challenges

Tap the controller in the main lobby to join the queue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MCC Party challenges are only available through Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition. You can see the option to join the event on the home screen. Upon joining, you can see many big structures with names on top, like Sands of Time and Ace Race. You must play these mini-games to complete the challenges; you can play them by teleporting through the portal at each entrance.

Here are all the MCC x Minecraft 15th anniversary party challenges:

Challenges How to complete Rewards Red Rabbits Wear the Red Rabbits Beanie and run over a Launch Pad 50 times in the Ace Race Red Rabbits Head Character Creator Item Orange Ocelots Wear the Orange Ocelots Beanie and run over 100 Speed Boosts in the Ace Race Orange Ocelots Head Character Creator Item Yellow Yaks Wear the Yellow Yaks Beanie and defeat 350 frozen enemies in the Meltdown Yellow Yaks Head Character Creator Item Lime Llamas Wear the Lime Llamas Beanie and give out 10 Gifting Boxes, which can be purchased from the Toy Vendor. Look for a white cart board in the main lobby to find the shop. Every Gifting Box is worth 100 coins. Lime Llamas Head Character Creator Item Green Geckos Wear the Green Geckos Beanie and paint 200 blocks in the “Copy the Painting” challenge in Grid Runners Green Geckos Head Character Creator Item Cyan Coyotes Wear the Cyan Coyotes Beanie and collect 75 Coin Piles in Sands of Time or Meltdown Cyan Coyotes Head Character Creator Item Aqua Axolotls Wear the Aqua Axolotls Beanie and find the Lost Peal hidden in a water pool. Aqua Axolotls Head Character Creator Item Blue Bats Wear the Blue Bats Beanie and collect 100 sand in the Sands of Time Blue Bats Head Character Creator Item Purple Pandas Wear the Purple Pandas Beanie and place 200 ingredients in the “Bake the Cake” challenge in Grid Runners Purple Pandas Head Character Creator Item Pink Parrots Wear the Pink Parrots Beanie and run through Elytra Gates 25 times in the Ace Race Pink Parrots Head Character Creator Item Grid Runners Cinokete a Grid Runners mini-game “Ride to Victory” Emote Sands of Time Survive for two minutes in Sands of Time and successfully escape “Victory Cartwheel” Emote Meltdown Survive until the third room in Meltdown “Flying Chicken” Emote Ace Race Complete a course in Ace Race “Kiss the Crowd” Emote Mystery Cave Complete all seven painted puzzle challenges MCC Crown Character Creator Item

You can also teleport to the main lobbies of the mini-games using the Teleport Map. The MCC Party event ends on Aug. 4 at 5pm CT, so ensure you complete the challenges for exclusive rewards before time runs out.

