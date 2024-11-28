When does Minecraft: The Garden Awakens update release?

The next drop update coming to Minecraft will bring a new mob and a whole new biome—hence its name, The Garden Awakens. You won’t have to wait much longer because the update is right around the corner.

Minecraft‘s The Garden Awakens update will be available in the first week of December, letting you explore the pale garden biome. Here’s exactly when the new content drops and what you can expect from it.

Looks like the forest is stuck in time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Garden Awakens drop update will release on Dec. 3 for Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions. This is the 1.21.4 update and was previously known as the Winter Drop because of how almost everything in the teased biome was white like the snow.

Minecraft updates used to be released only once a year during the summer, but Mojang Studios changed the current “drops” format by releasing smaller updates across the year instead of a massive one once. Players can already have a taste of the update with the snapshot 24w40a.

You’ll be able to make an all-white home in Minecraft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Garden Awakens drop is the 1.21.4 update, which will add a new biome called the pale garden. With it come new blocks and the pale oak wood set, including items like the door, the trapdoors, a boat, and a fence. The pale garden is very different from the other biomes not just because of its black-and-white color, but because no animal mobs will ever spawn there. There is a native mob in this biome, however.

The Creaking mob is another addition coming with the Garden Awakens update. It sounds like a creaking tree when it moves, and its grey body helps it camouflage in the pale forest. You can only see its three glowing eyes in the distance.

You’ll also find a unique block in the pale garden related to this mob, the Creaking Heart. This block can be hard to obtain since you can’t get it through the usual means, and you may need to break it to beat a Creaking.

Here are the other items and blocks we already know will be added to Minecraft with the Garden Awakens update:

Pale oak tree

Pale oak sapling

Pale moss

Pale moss carpet

Pale hanging moss

Pale oak wood

Pale oak wood set: Door Fence Fence gate Plank Sign Hanging sign Slab Stairs Trapdoor Wood Stripped log Stripped wood Button Pressure Plate Boat Boat with Chest



