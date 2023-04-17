The Piglins are coming, and Minecraft Legends players are on their way to stop the invasion. Those who have come to know and love the Minecraft franchise are ready to get their hands on the new real time strategy game.

The wait is almost over, and players will be able to purchase and play Minecraft Legends on their preferred platform on April 18. On that day, the Piglins will begin their invasion, and players must collect, craft, and fight their way to peace. There will be all sorts of mobs for players to use to help them defeat the threat, some mounts to help them move around, and lots of resources to gather.

But what time on April 18 does Minecraft Legends release? Read on to find out.

What time does Minecraft Legends release?

Minecraft Legends has a universal release time, meaning that the game releases for players around the world at the exact same time. Depending on where you live in the world, you may have to wait until April 19 for the game to come out.

Below is a list of times that the game will release depending on where you live in the world.

West coast U.S.: 9am PDT

Central U.S.: 11am CDT

East coast U.S.: 12pm EDT

Brazil: 1pm BRT

London: 5pm BST

Central Europe: 6pm CEST

India: 9:30pm IST

Japan: 1am JST (April 19)

Australia and New Zealand: 2am AEST (April 19)

At those times, players will be able to download the game to their devices and start defending the peaceful villages around the map. Minecraft Legends has both single player and multiplayer modes, meaning those who want to jump into the game can do so with or without friends to help them. The campaign is co-op and there is also a PvP mode.

However players want to play, Minecraft Legends has a little bit of everything for players that love strategy games.