What is Minecraft Legends Lost Legends and Myths game mode?

The adventure isn’t over for those who completed the campaign in Minecraft Legends. Players can participate in monthly challenges with the Lost Legends and Myths game mode.

Aside from the co-op mode in Legends‘ campaign, you and your friends can play together in the Lost Legends and Myths mode, but in a different setting. Instead of following a story, you can experience a specific challenge. It’s also a fun way of getting cosmetics without spending Minecoins, as you’ll receive rewards for completing the challenges.

There are two types of content in the Lost Legends and Myths menu as the name suggests, but only Lost Legends is available right now.

Here are what Lost Legends and Myths are in Minecraft Legends.

Lost Legends in Minecraft Legends

The Lost Legends challenges will be added to the Marketplace for free monthly. You can access the challenges through the Lost Legends and Myths option in the start menu screen. On the My Lost Legends tab, you’ll be redirected to the Marketplace to purchase it.

This game mode is similar to the main game as you can play with up to three friends in co-op mode. The reward will change from challenge to challenge, but Mojang affirms they will be an exclusive cosmetic each time.

The first Lost Legend is already available in Minecraft Legends and is called The Portal Pile. The main objective is to protect the village fountain from 20 waves of piglins attacks. Each wave will become more difficult as you win. Those who complete the challenge will receive a Portal Buster armor as a reward.

We recommend trying this Lost Legend after you have finished the main campaign or if you feel like you are acquainted enough with all the mechanics. You can replay the Lost Legends challenges like the campaign, but you’ll only receive one reward.

Myths in Minecraft Legends

When selecting the Myths tab, you’ll be greeted with a Fun Creator Content option, telling you it’s available in the Marketplace. However, once you are redirected to the Marketplace the Myths tab is empty.

Mojang announced the Myths tab will offer future content such as “DLCs, mini-games, and more.” Unlike Lost Legends, Myths will hold the paid extra content of Minecraft Legends.

There’s no date in sight for this extra content or what the DLCs could be.