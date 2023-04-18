How to unlock all Firsts in Minecraft Legends

Players can recruit a wide variety of unique mobs in Minecraft Legends including enemies turned allies like Creepers and Skeletons plus many new Golems like Cobblestone Golems and Mossy Golems. But the most powerful allies of all are Golems called the Firsts, which are ancient mobs that players will need to work to unlock.

Unlocking the Firsts is a fairly costly endeavor but is well worth the results as each of the mobs possesses a unique skillset sure to aid players in battle. The further players progress into Minecraft Legends, the more important having the Firsts at their side becomes as the foes become more formidable.

Because all other mobs are unlocked and summoned in the same way, players will likely be confused when it comes to the Firsts since these mobs require much more work. Luckily, the work that players need to put in is rewarded with an immense payoff as the ancient mobs always stick to their side and will serve them in every battle.

What are the Firsts in Minecraft Legends?

The Firsts are ancient and powerful mobs that players need to awaken. The Hosts will mention that the Firsts are old friends of theirs when players come across one for the first time. All of the mobs that players can call upon for help are powerful, but the Firsts are truly formidable.

After recruiting the Firsts, these creatures will aid players in battle and stay at their side permanently as long as they are not vanquished. If they fall during combat, they will instantly receive at either the Well of Fate or a nearby village fountain. Players can have them join their team once again by rallying them from either location.

All Firsts in Minecraft Legends

There are four different Firsts lying dormant around the Overworld for players to awaken and recruit. The Firsts that players can unlock are:

The First of Brick

The First of Stone

The First of Diorite

The First of Oak

How do you wake the Firsts in Minecraft Legends?

Each of the Firsts can only be obtained by finding them out in the wild and spending the necessary resources to awaken them. The required resources will always include gold alongside another material.

Every Minecraft Legends map will look a bit different which means that the Firsts cannot be found in any one specific location that all players can head to. However, much like the mounts in Minecraft Legends, so too are the Firsts exclusively found in a specific biome.

Players will know if one of the Firsts is nearby when they see a mysterious question mark appear on their map. The question mark indicates one of three features for players to discover which are the Firsts, a new mount, or a power tower.

After locating one of the Firsts, players will need to return to the Well of Fate and construct the “Wake the Firsts” improvement before they can proceed to awaken one. This improvement is one-time only which means that players can recruit all of the available Firsts after constructing it as long as they have the required resources to do so. Building this improvement costs 100 stone and 100 Prismarine.

How to unlock the First of Brick in Minecraft Legends

Location: Dry savanna biome

Cost: 100 gold and 125 iron

Ability: Regularly spawns a massive shield to protect players and their allies from incoming ranged attacks.

The protective First of Brick mob can be found within one of the dry savanna biomes present on the map. This First can be particularly difficult to locate as it blends in with the environment fairly well, so players will primarily want to focus on getting a question mark to appear rather than attempting to recognize it in the wild. You’ll know that you’ve found it when you come across what looks like a brick wall.

How to unlock the First of Stone in Minecraft Legends

Location: Meadow biome

Cost: 100 gold and 500 stone

Ability: Throws massive rocks at Piglins and structures.

The First of Stone is reminiscent of vanilla Minecraft’s Iron Golem and seems to retain the creature’s strength. Players will need to gather lots of stone to awaken this mob and can find it sitting within a meadow biome.

How to unlock the First of Diorite in Minecraft Legends

Location: Jagged peaks biome

Cost: 100 gold and 125 coal

Ability: Spawns in more Golems to aid players in battle.

Adding the First of Diorite to your team adds more than just the mob itself since this ally calls in more Golems to aid players in battle. The First of Diorite can be found and awoken within one of the jagged peaks biomes.

How to unlock the First of Oak in Minecraft Legends

Location: Badlands biome

Cost: 100 gold and 500 wood

Ability: Attacks Piglins with a powerful long-range attack.

After gathering a lot of wood, players can awaken the First of Oak by finding it within a badlands biome. This mob somewhat resembles the tiny Plank Golems that join players almost immediately in Minecraft Legends and has a skillset that is also reminiscent of what the tiny creatures are capable of.

After awakening each of the Firsts, the powerful creatures will remain at the player’s side throughout the rest of Minecraft Legends. The only time they won’t aid players in battle is if they have not been rallied to do so or if they fall during combat at which point they will respawn at the nearest village or the Well of Fate.

Players will never need to spend the cost of awakening them again regardless of if they are vanquished in battle. In the event that players lose the location of one of the Firsts they have awoken, they can always check the map where an icon portraying where each of the Firsts is will always be present. If these mobs are at the player’s side, the icons should sit right by the player’s icon.