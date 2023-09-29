New Minecraft titles are coming, but a big one has just been killed for them

After three years of development of its Minecraft Dungeons video game, and its impressive tally of over 25 million players, Mojang has decided to pull the plug on its development and focus on upcoming releases.

In May 2020, Mojang released Minecraft Dungeons, which brought players a fast, simple experience of the dungeon crawler genre that was based in the same universe as Minecraft, and is considered its spin-off, although it was deemed to have too short of a story and a lack of depth. Nevertheless. it still managed to attract a lot of players and gain mostly positive reviews.

Mojang released a note to players on Sept. 28 in which the studio thanked players for their passion and commitment which allowed Minecraft Dungeons to exceed their wildest dreams, and achieve over 25 million players, but as they said, every journey must come to an end.

This means that update 1.17, which was released in November 2022, will be Minecraft Dungeons’ last, but players will still be able to play the game and enjoy online experiences together.

Mojang claims that the end of this experience will allow them to develop other games that are focused on the Minecraft universe, such as Minecraft Dungeons and Dragons DLCand Minecraft Legends, a strategy spin-off released in April.

Mojang confirmed the 1.21 update is coming to Minecraft in 2024, which will bring new features and experiences to its original game.

Hopefully, Mojang’s future releases will be able to match the overwhelming success of Minecraft and its spin-offs, and that it will continue to bring fun and entertainment to millions of players around the world.

