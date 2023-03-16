Microsoft trademarking the Ender Dragon could hint at Minecraft Legends inclusion

Microsoft has made an interesting move recently after trademarking one of Minecraft’s biggest bosses, Ender Dragon.

The boss was trademarked at the beginning of March, according to JUSTIA Trademarks. In the International Class information, Ender Dragon has been pinned under the 041 category, which points to education.

Needless to say, this is a strange move from Microsoft, which could hint at a potential expansion of the Minecraft universe.

It could also be tied to the release of Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy game that’s set to release on April 18, 2023. The publishers could also be aiming to release a new product from the game, which would most likely be tied to the Ender Dragon.

Unfortunately for Minecraft fans, as of now, Microsoft and Mojang have yet to provide any further details.

Minecraft as intellectual property is massive, expanding into books, board games, toys, bobbleheads, and much more. With Microsoft trademarking Ender Dragon, could there be a push of a new product centered around the boss on the way, or will it just have a major part to play in Minecraft Legends? We can only wait and see.

Microsoft releasing another game around the Ender Dragon is also a possibility. With the monster being the main boss of the title, there is plenty of room to build a game or two around it.