How long is the Minecraft Legends campaign?

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive’s action-strategy-centric game Minecraft Legends has arrived, and players can finally become the hero of the Overworld. Minecraft Legends has several gameplay modes that players can choose from, but if you’re looking to tackle the campaign first, you’ll likely want to know how long the process will take.

Regular Minecraft has a few big goals that players can work towards, with the main one being defeating the Ender Dragon but outside of this, players are allowed to traverse the world at their own pace. Minecraft Legends certainly retains a similar feeling, but players also need to protect villages, or the Overworld will fall into darkness as the Piglins take over.

Image via Mojang Studios

While completing a campaign means finishing some games entirely, this is not the case with Minecraft Legends, as it features various game modes and lots for players to do even after they complete the main storyline. Each campaign will also differ drastically from the last since the map will change each time, and other factors like playing through it with friends can also shift the experience.

How long does it take to complete Minecraft Legends?

Generally, it will take players between 18 and 25 hours to complete Minecraft Legends. Because Minecraft Legends is not entirely linear, it is really going to depend on how players choose to progress through the story.

Factors like how often you spend time gathering resources, if you spend a full day fortifying a village, whether you wander around to find mounts or Firsts, and how many Piglin outposts you take down in a day will affect your overall playtime. How you tackle each battle will also play a pivotal role, as a solid strategy will get you through battles quicker, while a shaky one may drag it out for longer.

Image via Mojang Studios

Each world map players spawn into will also differ from the last, as with vanilla Minecraft, which will also influence how long it takes to complete the campaign since certain features might be more spread out or difficult to locate depending on what your map looks like.

Overall, the completion time for Minecraft Legends will vastly differ for each player, much more so than with most other games. But if you are actively working to progress through the storyline as quickly as possible, you can expect it will take around 18 hours.