Hermitcraft Season 9 world seed download

Hermitcraft has been going strong for 10 seasons, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The Hermits create some pretty iconic buildings and structures each season you might want to explore for yourself, with season nine being the most recent—and you can use their world seed.

Exploring the world the Hermitcraft creators spend around a year working on is a fun way to see the iconic series through a new lens and get inspired for what you want to do next. Here’s the Hermitcraft season nine world seed download so you can get this Minecraft map for yourself.

Hermitcraft Season 9 world download

The Hermitcraft season nine world download varies slightly depending on what version of Minecraft you’re playing, but all download options can be found on the official Hermitcraft website.

Every world seed from each season of Hermitcraft is available for download, and season nine is no exception. These worlds become available to download after the season comes to an end, so you have to do some waiting if you are hoping to get the one for the active season of the Minecraft server.

Season nine has some pretty amazing builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Mumbo Jumbo on YouTube

How to download the Hermitcraft Season 9 world seed

The Season 9 world download is available for Java, Bedrock, and MCWorld, so you’ve got some options for how and where you choose to play. Regardless of which version you want, here are the steps to follow for downloading the world.

Visit the official Hermitcraft website.

Click on the Maps option located underneath the Members and Links sections near the left edge of the page.

option located underneath the Members and Links sections near the left edge of the page. Look for the Vanilla S9 option, which is the very last one in this section.

option, which is the very last one in this section. Select either Java, Bedrock, or MCW depending on where you want to download the world seed.

depending on where you want to download the world seed. Wait for a pop-up to appear. If you get a pop-up, the world has been installed successfully. If you don’t get a pop-up, you need to extract the compressed file .

You’re officially finished, so enjoy exploring the Hermitcraft season 9 world.

What is the Hermitcraft Season 9 seed?

The official seed for the season nine world in Hermitcraft is -3609821817241206192. If you want a completely fresh version of the world to play on yourself instead of a version that already has all of the Hermits creations on it, then you can enter this seed into Minecraft to start a blank canvas to play on.

Hermitcraft is currently on season 10 with a complex Permit ownership system you might want to keep up on if you’re following the series. Although this seed is a pretty good one, you also might consider trying out the 25 best Minecraft 1.20 seeds if you’re looking for more options.