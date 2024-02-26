All Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits and current owners

A new season of Hermitcraft is well underway and things are being done a bit differently by the popular community this year with shops, with Permits being introduced.

Recommended Videos

Towards the start of Season 10 in Hermitcraft, each player was provided with Permits that allowed them to build shops and sell specific items on the Minecraft server. These Permits were split into three different tiers, with each player receiving one Diamond Permit, two Gold Permits, and three Iron Permits. Players can freely trade their Permits, should they wish, and some Permits, like those for Wood and Wool, are part of a Collective, meaning they must be sold together in one shop.

With over 150 Permits floating around the Hermitcraft server and the potential for trades to occur at any time, we’re here to help you keep track with a definitive list of every Permit in Hermitcraft and its owner.

All Diamond Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Wood you believe it. Image via Mojang Studios

Alongside the Diamond Permits available in Hermitcraft, FalseSymmetry also boasts the Joker Permit after winning the Demise game at the start of Season 10. This lets her choose an item to sell but cannot be traded, nor can the item change once selected. FalseSymmetry is yet to choose her Joker item.

Permit Collective Current Owner Original Owner Acacia & Spruce Logs Wood Docm77 Zedaph Frog Lights N/A Etho Etho All Templates N/A PearlescentMoon PearlescentMoon All Concrete N/A FalseSymmetry FalseSymmetry All Coral N/A Geminitay Geminitay All Dyes & Flowers N/A Docm77 Docm77 All Food N/A xBCrafted xBCrafted All Heads N/A TBC TBC All Potions N/A TBC TBC Conduits and Beacons N/A Rendog Rendog Copper N/A TBC TBC Flight Rockets N/A Iskall85 Iskall85 Honey & Slime Blocks N/A TBC TBC Iron & Gold N/A Grian Grian Jungle & Dark Oak Logs Wood Docm77 Mumbo Mangrove & Cherry Logs Wood Skizzleman Skizzleman Oak and Birch Logs Wood Joehills Joehills Packed Mud N/A Stressmonster Stressmonster Prismarine N/A Mumbo Cubfan135 Quartz N/A ImpulseSV ImpulseSV Redstone Collection 1 N/A TBC TBC Redstone Collection 2 N/A WelsKnight WelsKnight S Tier Books N/A ZombieCleo ZombieCleo Sand & Gravel N/A GoodTimesWithScar GoodTimesWithScar Tough Stuff N/A Hypotizd Hypnotizd Tuff & Calcite N/A Joehills Keralis Warped & Crimson Stem Wood VintageBeef VintageBeef

All Gold Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Plenty to buy. Image via Mojang

Permit Collective Current Owner Original Owner All Ice N/A Grian Grian All Item Frames N/A Mumbo Mumbo All Kelp N/A TBC TBC All Mushroom Blocks N/A Grian Grian All Music Discs N/A TBC TBC All the Horns N/A Cubfan135 Cubfan135 All Leaves N/A Keralis Joehills Andesite N/A TBC TBC Bamboo N/A TBC TBC Black Terracotta Terracotta GoodTimesWithScar GoodTimesWithScar Blackstone N/A GoodTimesWithScar WelsKnight Blaze Rods N/A Zedaph Docm77 Blue Terracotta Terracotta Stressmonster Stressmonster Bone Blocks N/A PearlescentMoon PearlescentMoon Bricks N/A WelsKnight GoodTimesWithScar Brown Terracotta Terracotta TBC TBC Candles N/A Keralis Keralis Coarse Dirt N/A Hypnotizd Hypnotizd Cyan Terracotta Terracotta xBCrafted xBCrafted Deepslate N/A Stressmonster Stressmonster Diorite N/A Rendog Rendog Elytra N/A TBC TBC Emerald Blocks N/A TBC TBC Explosive Fireworks N/A Cubfan135 Mumbo Glass Glass TBC TBC Glow Ink Sacs N/A TBC TBC Glow Lichen N/A FalseSymmetry FalseSymmetry Granite N/A xBCrafted xBCrafted Green Terracotta Terracotta Hypnotizd Hypnotizd Grey Terracotta Terracotta PearlescentMoon PearlescentMoon Honeycomb N/A Keralis Rendog Light Blue Terracotta Terracotta VintageBeef VintageBeef Light Grey Terracotta Terracotta ImpulseSV ImpulseSV Lime Terracotta Terracotta ZombieCleo ZombieCleo Magenta Terracotta Terracotta WelsKnight WelsKnight Mid Tid Books N/A TBC TBC Moss N/A Geminitay Geminitay Nametags N/A Joehills Joehills Orange Terracotta Terracotta ZombieCleo ZombieCleo Pink Terracotta Terracotta FalseSymmetry FalseSymmetry Pots and Sherds N/A Rendog Docm77 Purple Terracotta Terracotta Cubfan135 Cubfan135 Red Terracotta Terracotta ImpulseSV VintageBeef Rooted Dirt N/A Xisuma Xisuma Sculk & Sculk Veins N/A Rendog Keralis Shroomlights N/A TBC TBC Shulker Boxes N/A VintageBeef VintageBeef Sponge N/A TBC TBC Terracotta Terracotta TBC TBC Tinted Glass Glass TBC TBC TNT N/A Iskall85 Iskall85 Tridents N/A Geminitay Geminitay White Terracotta Terracotta Iskall85 Iskall85 Yellow Terracotta Terracotta Xisuma Xisuma

All Iron Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Wool for days. Image via Mojang Studios