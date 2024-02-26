All Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits and current owners

A new season of Hermitcraft is well underway and things are being done a bit differently by the popular community this year with shops, with Permits being introduced.
Towards the start of Season 10 in Hermitcraft, each player was provided with Permits that allowed them to build shops and sell specific items on the Minecraft server. These Permits were split into three different tiers, with each player receiving one Diamond Permit, two Gold Permits, and three Iron Permits. Players can freely trade their Permits, should they wish, and some Permits, like those for Wood and Wool, are part of a Collective, meaning they must be sold together in one shop.
With over 150 Permits floating around the Hermitcraft server and the potential for trades to occur at any time, we’re here to help you keep track with a definitive list of every Permit in Hermitcraft and its owner.
All Diamond Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits
Alongside the Diamond Permits available in Hermitcraft, FalseSymmetry also boasts the Joker Permit after winning the Demise game at the start of Season 10. This lets her choose an item to sell but cannot be traded, nor can the item change once selected. FalseSymmetry is yet to choose her Joker item.
|Permit
|Collective
|Current Owner
|Original Owner
|Acacia & Spruce Logs
|Wood
|Docm77
|Zedaph
|Frog Lights
|N/A
|Etho
|Etho
|All Templates
|N/A
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|All Concrete
|N/A
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|All Coral
|N/A
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|All Dyes & Flowers
|N/A
|Docm77
|Docm77
|All Food
|N/A
|xBCrafted
|xBCrafted
|All Heads
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|All Potions
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|
|Conduits and Beacons
|N/A
|Rendog
|Rendog
|Copper
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Flight Rockets
|N/A
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Honey & Slime Blocks
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Iron & Gold
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|Jungle & Dark Oak Logs
|Wood
|Docm77
|Mumbo
|Mangrove & Cherry Logs
|Wood
|Skizzleman
|Skizzleman
|Oak and Birch Logs
|Wood
|Joehills
|Joehills
|Packed Mud
|N/A
|Stressmonster
|Stressmonster
|Prismarine
|N/A
|Mumbo
|Cubfan135
|Quartz
|N/A
|ImpulseSV
|ImpulseSV
|Redstone Collection 1
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Redstone Collection 2
|N/A
|WelsKnight
|WelsKnight
|S Tier Books
|N/A
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|Sand & Gravel
|N/A
|GoodTimesWithScar
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Tough Stuff
|N/A
|Hypotizd
|Hypnotizd
|Tuff & Calcite
|N/A
|Joehills
|Keralis
|Warped & Crimson Stem
|Wood
|VintageBeef
|VintageBeef
All Gold Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits
|Permit
|Collective
|Current Owner
|Original Owner
|All Ice
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|All Item Frames
|N/A
|Mumbo
|Mumbo
|All Kelp
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|All Mushroom Blocks
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|All Music Discs
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|All the Horns
|N/A
|Cubfan135
|Cubfan135
|All Leaves
|N/A
|Keralis
|Joehills
|Andesite
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Bamboo
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|
|Black Terracotta
|Terracotta
|GoodTimesWithScar
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Blackstone
|N/A
|GoodTimesWithScar
|WelsKnight
|Blaze Rods
|N/A
|Zedaph
|Docm77
|Blue Terracotta
|Terracotta
|Stressmonster
|Stressmonster
|Bone Blocks
|N/A
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|Bricks
|N/A
|WelsKnight
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Brown Terracotta
|Terracotta
|TBC
|TBC
|Candles
|N/A
|Keralis
|Keralis
|Coarse Dirt
|N/A
|Hypnotizd
|Hypnotizd
|Cyan Terracotta
|Terracotta
|xBCrafted
|xBCrafted
|
|Deepslate
|N/A
|Stressmonster
|Stressmonster
|Diorite
|N/A
|Rendog
|Rendog
|Elytra
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Emerald Blocks
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Explosive Fireworks
|N/A
|Cubfan135
|Mumbo
|Glass
|Glass
|TBC
|TBC
|Glow Ink Sacs
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Glow Lichen
|N/A
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|Granite
|N/A
|xBCrafted
|xBCrafted
|Green Terracotta
|Terracotta
|Hypnotizd
|Hypnotizd
|
|Grey Terracotta
|Terracotta
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|Honeycomb
|N/A
|Keralis
|Rendog
|Light Blue Terracotta
|Terracotta
|VintageBeef
|VintageBeef
|Light Grey Terracotta
|Terracotta
|ImpulseSV
|ImpulseSV
|Lime Terracotta
|Terracotta
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|Magenta Terracotta
|Terracotta
|WelsKnight
|WelsKnight
|Mid Tid Books
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Moss
|N/A
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|Nametags
|N/A
|Joehills
|Joehills
|Orange Terracotta
|Terracotta
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|
|Pink Terracotta
|Terracotta
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|Pots and Sherds
|N/A
|Rendog
|Docm77
|Purple Terracotta
|Terracotta
|Cubfan135
|Cubfan135
|Red Terracotta
|Terracotta
|ImpulseSV
|VintageBeef
|Rooted Dirt
|N/A
|Xisuma
|Xisuma
|Sculk & Sculk Veins
|N/A
|Rendog
|Keralis
|Shroomlights
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Shulker Boxes
|N/A
|VintageBeef
|VintageBeef
|Sponge
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Terracotta
|Terracotta
|TBC
|TBC
|Tinted Glass
|Glass
|TBC
|TBC
|TNT
|N/A
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Tridents
|N/A
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|White Terracotta
|Terracotta
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Yellow Terracotta
|Terracotta
|Xisuma
|Xisuma
All Iron Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits
|Permit
|Collective
|Current Owner
|Original Owner
|All Amethyst
|N/A
|Cubfan135
|Cubfan135
|All Banners & Patterns
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|All Basalt
|N/A
|VintageBeef
|VintageBeef
|All Campfires
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|All Dripstone
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|All Nether Bricks
|N/A
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|All Nether Plants
|N/A
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|All Rails
|N/A
|Docm77
|Rendog
|All Bucket Mobs
|N/A
|Xisuma
|Xisuma
|
|All Horse Armor
|N/A
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Bee Nests & Bee Hives
|N/A
|Keralis
|Keralis
|Big & Small Dripleaf
|N/A
|VintageBeef
|VintageBeef
|Black Glass
|Glass
|Etho
|Docm77
|Black Wool
|Wool
|xBCrafted
|xBCrafted
|Blue Glass
|Glass
|Etho
|Docm77
|Blue Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC
|Book & Quill
|N/A
|VintageBeef
|ImpulseSV
|Bottle of Enchanting
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Brown Glass
|Glass
|ImpulseSV
|ImpulseSV
|
|Brown Wool
|Wool
|ImpulseSV
|ImpulseSV
|Bucket of Lava
|TBC
|Hypnotizd
|Hypnotizd
|Chiseled Bookshelves
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Clay
|N/A
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|Coal
|N/A
|iJevin
|Stressmonster
|Cobble
|N/A
|Hypnotizd
|Hypnotizd
|Cobwebs
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Cut Grass
|N/A
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Cyan Glass
|Glass
|GoodTimesWithScar
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Cyan Wool
|Wool
|xBCrafted
|xBCrafted
|
|Dirt
|N/A
|Docm77
|Docm77
|End Crystal
|N/A
|Etho
|Etho
|End Rods
|N/A
|Stressmonster
|Stressmonster
|F Tier Books
|N/A
|Joehills
|Joehills
|Ferns
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Gilded Blackstone
|N/A
|Cubfan135
|Mumbo
|Glowstone
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Grass Block
|N/A
|ImpulseSV
|ImpulseSV
|Green Glass
|Glass
|TBC
|TBC
|Green Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC
|
|Grey Glass
|Glass
|Hypnotizd
|Hypnotizd
|Grey Wool
|Wool
|Xisuma
|Xisuma
|Hay Bales
|N/A
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|Leads & Bundles
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|Light Blue Glass
|Glass
|WelsKnight
|WelsKnight
|Light Blue Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC
|Light Green Glass
|Glass
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Stressmonster
|Light Green Wool
|Wool
|Xisuma
|Xisuma
|Light Grey Glass
|Glass
|Rendog
|Rendog
|Light Grey Wool
|Wool
|Stressmonster
|GoodTimesWithScar
|
|Lilypad
|N/A
|Rendog
|Rendog
|Magenta Glass
|Glass
|Etho
|Etho
|Magenta Wool
|Wool
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|Magma
|N/A
|Zedaph
|Docm77
|Mossy Cobble
|N/A
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|Nylium
|N/A
|Cubfan135
|Cubfan135
|Orange Glass
|Glass
|GoodTimesWithScar
|GoodTimesWithScar
|Orange Wool
|Wool
|Stressmonster
|iJevin
|Pink Glass
|Glass
|Etho
|Keralis
|Pink Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC
|
|Podzol & Mycelium
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|Purple Glass
|Glass
|Iskall85
|Iskall85
|Purple Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC
|Purpur
|N/A
|PearlescentMoon
|PearlescentMoon
|Red Glass
|Glass
|WelsKnight
|WelsKnight
|Red Sand Products
|N/A
|Grian
|Grian
|Red Wool
|Wool
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|Regular Bookshelves
|N/A
|Mumbo
|Mumbo
|Saddles
|N/A
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|Snow & Powdered Snow
|N/A
|TBC
|TBC
|
|Soul Sand & Soul Soil
|N/A
|ZombieCleo
|ZombieCleo
|Spore Blossoms
|N/A
|Etho
|Etho
|Stone
|N/A
|WelsKnight
|WelsKnight
|Totem of Undying
|N/A
|FalseSymmetry
|FalseSymmetry
|Vines
|N/A
|Keralis
|Keralis
|Wart Blocks
|N/A
|Mumbo
|Mumbo
|White Glass
|Glass
|Cubfan135
|Cubfan135
|White Wool
|Wool
|Joehills
|Joehills
|Yellow Glass
|Glass
|Geminitay
|Geminitay
|Yellow Wool
|Wool
|TBC
|TBC