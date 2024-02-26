Category:
All Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits and current owners

Do you have a permit for that?
The Hermitcraft Season 10 logo over a field in Minecraft.
A new season of Hermitcraft is well underway and things are being done a bit differently by the popular community this year with shops, with Permits being introduced.

Towards the start of Season 10 in Hermitcraft, each player was provided with Permits that allowed them to build shops and sell specific items on the Minecraft server. These Permits were split into three different tiers, with each player receiving one Diamond Permit, two Gold Permits, and three Iron Permits. Players can freely trade their Permits, should they wish, and some Permits, like those for Wood and Wool, are part of a Collective, meaning they must be sold together in one shop.

With over 150 Permits floating around the Hermitcraft server and the potential for trades to occur at any time, we’re here to help you keep track with a definitive list of every Permit in Hermitcraft and its owner.

All Diamond Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Minecraft Cherry Biome
Alongside the Diamond Permits available in Hermitcraft, FalseSymmetry also boasts the Joker Permit after winning the Demise game at the start of Season 10. This lets her choose an item to sell but cannot be traded, nor can the item change once selected. FalseSymmetry is yet to choose her Joker item.

PermitCollectiveCurrent OwnerOriginal Owner
Acacia & Spruce LogsWoodDocm77Zedaph
Frog LightsN/AEthoEtho
All TemplatesN/APearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
All ConcreteN/AFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
All CoralN/AGeminitayGeminitay
All Dyes & FlowersN/ADocm77Docm77
All FoodN/AxBCraftedxBCrafted
All HeadsN/ATBCTBC
All PotionsN/ATBCTBC
Conduits and BeaconsN/ARendogRendog
CopperN/ATBCTBC
Flight RocketsN/AIskall85Iskall85
Honey & Slime BlocksN/ATBCTBC
Iron & GoldN/AGrianGrian
Jungle & Dark Oak LogsWoodDocm77Mumbo
Mangrove & Cherry LogsWoodSkizzlemanSkizzleman
Oak and Birch LogsWoodJoehillsJoehills
Packed MudN/AStressmonsterStressmonster
PrismarineN/AMumboCubfan135
QuartzN/AImpulseSVImpulseSV
Redstone Collection 1N/ATBCTBC
Redstone Collection 2N/AWelsKnightWelsKnight
S Tier BooksN/AZombieCleoZombieCleo
Sand & GravelN/AGoodTimesWithScarGoodTimesWithScar
Tough StuffN/AHypotizdHypnotizd
Tuff & CalciteN/AJoehillsKeralis
Warped & Crimson StemWoodVintageBeefVintageBeef

All Gold Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Steve from Minecraft mounted on a horse.
PermitCollectiveCurrent OwnerOriginal Owner
All IceN/AGrianGrian
All Item FramesN/AMumboMumbo
All KelpN/ATBCTBC
All Mushroom BlocksN/AGrianGrian
All Music DiscsN/ATBCTBC
All the HornsN/ACubfan135Cubfan135
All LeavesN/AKeralisJoehills
AndesiteN/ATBCTBC
BambooN/ATBCTBC
Black TerracottaTerracottaGoodTimesWithScarGoodTimesWithScar
BlackstoneN/AGoodTimesWithScarWelsKnight
Blaze RodsN/AZedaphDocm77
Blue TerracottaTerracottaStressmonsterStressmonster
Bone BlocksN/APearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
BricksN/AWelsKnightGoodTimesWithScar
Brown TerracottaTerracottaTBCTBC
CandlesN/AKeralisKeralis
Coarse DirtN/AHypnotizdHypnotizd
Cyan TerracottaTerracottaxBCraftedxBCrafted
DeepslateN/AStressmonsterStressmonster
DioriteN/ARendogRendog
ElytraN/ATBCTBC
Emerald BlocksN/ATBCTBC
Explosive FireworksN/ACubfan135Mumbo
GlassGlassTBCTBC
Glow Ink SacsN/ATBCTBC
Glow LichenN/AFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
GraniteN/AxBCraftedxBCrafted
Green TerracottaTerracottaHypnotizdHypnotizd
Grey TerracottaTerracottaPearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
HoneycombN/AKeralisRendog
Light Blue TerracottaTerracottaVintageBeefVintageBeef
Light Grey TerracottaTerracottaImpulseSVImpulseSV
Lime TerracottaTerracottaZombieCleoZombieCleo
Magenta TerracottaTerracottaWelsKnightWelsKnight
Mid Tid BooksN/ATBCTBC
MossN/AGeminitayGeminitay
NametagsN/AJoehillsJoehills
Orange TerracottaTerracottaZombieCleoZombieCleo
Pink TerracottaTerracottaFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
Pots and SherdsN/ARendogDocm77
Purple TerracottaTerracottaCubfan135Cubfan135
Red TerracottaTerracottaImpulseSVVintageBeef
Rooted DirtN/AXisumaXisuma
Sculk & Sculk VeinsN/ARendogKeralis
ShroomlightsN/ATBCTBC
Shulker BoxesN/AVintageBeefVintageBeef
SpongeN/ATBCTBC
TerracottaTerracottaTBCTBC
Tinted GlassGlassTBCTBC
TNTN/AIskall85Iskall85
TridentsN/AGeminitayGeminitay
White TerracottaTerracottaIskall85Iskall85
Yellow TerracottaTerracottaXisumaXisuma

All Iron Hermitcraft Season 10 Permits

Three wolves sat together on a field in Minecraft.
PermitCollectiveCurrent OwnerOriginal Owner
All AmethystN/ACubfan135Cubfan135
All Banners & PatternsN/ATBCTBC
All BasaltN/AVintageBeefVintageBeef
All CampfiresN/AGrianGrian
All DripstoneN/ATBCTBC
All Nether BricksN/AGeminitayGeminitay
All Nether PlantsN/AFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
All RailsN/ADocm77Rendog
All Bucket MobsN/AXisumaXisuma
All Horse ArmorN/AIskall85Iskall85
Bee Nests & Bee HivesN/AKeralisKeralis
Big & Small DripleafN/AVintageBeefVintageBeef
Black GlassGlassEthoDocm77
Black WoolWoolxBCraftedxBCrafted
Blue GlassGlassEthoDocm77
Blue WoolWoolTBCTBC
Book & QuillN/AVintageBeefImpulseSV
Bottle of EnchantingN/ATBCTBC
Brown GlassGlassImpulseSVImpulseSV
Brown WoolWoolImpulseSVImpulseSV
Bucket of LavaTBCHypnotizdHypnotizd
Chiseled BookshelvesN/ATBCTBC
ClayN/AGeminitayGeminitay
CoalN/AiJevinStressmonster
CobbleN/AHypnotizdHypnotizd
CobwebsN/ATBCTBC
Cut GrassN/AIskall85Iskall85
Cyan GlassGlassGoodTimesWithScarGoodTimesWithScar
Cyan WoolWoolxBCraftedxBCrafted
DirtN/ADocm77Docm77
End CrystalN/AEthoEtho
End RodsN/AStressmonsterStressmonster
F Tier BooksN/AJoehillsJoehills
FernsN/ATBCTBC
Gilded BlackstoneN/ACubfan135Mumbo
GlowstoneN/ATBCTBC
Grass BlockN/AImpulseSVImpulseSV
Green GlassGlassTBCTBC
Green WoolWoolTBCTBC
Grey GlassGlassHypnotizdHypnotizd
Grey WoolWoolXisumaXisuma
Hay BalesN/AZombieCleoZombieCleo
Leads & BundlesN/AGrianGrian
Light Blue GlassGlassWelsKnightWelsKnight
Light Blue WoolWoolTBCTBC
Light Green GlassGlassGoodTimesWithScarStressmonster
Light Green WoolWoolXisumaXisuma
Light Grey GlassGlassRendogRendog
Light Grey WoolWoolStressmonsterGoodTimesWithScar
LilypadN/ARendogRendog
Magenta GlassGlassEthoEtho
Magenta WoolWoolPearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
MagmaN/AZedaphDocm77
Mossy CobbleN/APearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
NyliumN/ACubfan135Cubfan135
Orange GlassGlassGoodTimesWithScarGoodTimesWithScar
Orange WoolWoolStressmonsteriJevin
Pink GlassGlassEthoKeralis
Pink WoolWoolTBCTBC
Podzol & MyceliumN/ATBCTBC
Purple GlassGlassIskall85Iskall85
Purple WoolWoolTBCTBC
PurpurN/APearlescentMoonPearlescentMoon
Red GlassGlassWelsKnightWelsKnight
Red Sand ProductsN/AGrianGrian
Red WoolWoolZombieCleoZombieCleo
Regular BookshelvesN/AMumboMumbo
SaddlesN/AFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
Snow & Powdered SnowN/ATBCTBC
Soul Sand & Soul SoilN/AZombieCleoZombieCleo
Spore BlossomsN/AEthoEtho
StoneN/AWelsKnightWelsKnight
Totem of UndyingN/AFalseSymmetryFalseSymmetry
VinesN/AKeralisKeralis
Wart BlocksN/AMumboMumbo
White GlassGlassCubfan135Cubfan135
White WoolWoolJoehillsJoehills
Yellow GlassGlassGeminitayGeminitay
Yellow WoolWoolTBCTBC
Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft
Minecraft
