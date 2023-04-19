Minecraft has been one of the most popular sandbox survival games in the world since its initial launch back in 2009. Veterans of the Mojang title have known the correct coordinates to find what used to be Minecraft‘s rarest Ore, Diamonds, for over 12 years.

But ever since the Caves & Cliffs Update, the best place to look for Diamonds was changed forever. So if you’re looking to get your hands on the blue gems, here’s the best Y Level to find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 and newer.

The best Y Level to find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19+

First, before you can find the correct Y Level to mine Diamonds in Minecraft, you’ll need to know how to open the debug screen. The default keybind to open the debug screen and view your current Y Level is “F3.” Once the screen has been accessed, you’ll be able to see your X, Y, and Z coordinates on the left side of the window.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang

Prior to the Caves & Cliffs Update, the best method to acquire Diamonds in Minecraft was to dig between Y=5 and Y=12 to have the highest chance of finding the extremely rare ore. But now, after the world generation was completely changed with the 1.19 update, there’s a completely new Y Level you’ll have to head to.

After the update, the Y Levels that can generate Diamonds were changed to between Y=15 and Y=-63. The best Y Level to find Diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 and newer is Y=-59.

It should be noted that you’ll need a Pickaxe of Iron-quality or higher to mine the Diamonds you encounter. We’d also recommend trying to get the Fortune enchantment on your Pickaxe so you can acquire even more Diamonds when mining the ore.